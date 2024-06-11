Milwaukee Continues to Be Historic House of Horrors For Blue Jays

Worst records by winning percentage at a ballpark - #BlueJays franchise history (minimum of 10 such visits):

.200- Metropolitan Stadium (5-20 at MIN)

.267- Coors Field (4-11 @ COL)

.333- Minute Maid Park (13-26 @ HOU)

.357- American Family Field (5-9 via tonight's 3-1 loss @ MIL)