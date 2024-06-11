Milwaukee Continues to Be Historic House of Horrors For Blue Jays
The Toronto Blue Jays missed a chance to get back to .500 on Monday night, falling to the Milwaukee Brewers 3-1 at American Family Field.
The Blue Jays are now 32-34 on the year but as they creep back towards .500, the rumblings about them selling at the trade deadline grow fainter. The Brewers continue to play good baseball, moving to 39-27 on the year. They are in first place in the National League Central.
Unfortunately, the inability to win in Milwaukee is nothing new for the Jays, who have historically struggled in that ballpark.
Per @StatsCentre on social media:
Worst records by winning percentage at a ballpark - #BlueJays franchise history (minimum of 10 such visits):
.200- Metropolitan Stadium (5-20 at MIN)
.267- Coors Field (4-11 @ COL)
.333- Minute Maid Park (13-26 @ HOU)
.357- American Family Field (5-9 via tonight's 3-1 loss @ MIL)
The benefit for Toronto is that with the Brewers playing in the National League, they only have to go there every other year, but still, you'd like to see the Jays play better.
In this one, Jays' righty Jose Berrios took the loss. He went 5.2 inings and surrendered three earned runs on five hits. He walked one and struck out four. He's now 5-5 on the season with a 2.93 ERA.
Collin Rea got the win on the other side, tossing 7.0 strong innings. He gave up one run and struck out four. He's now 5-2.
The two teams will play again on Tuesday night. First pitch is set for 8:10 p.m. ET.
Follow Fastball on FanNation on social media
Continue to follow our Fastball on FanNation coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following us on Twitter @FastballFN.