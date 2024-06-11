Fastball

Milwaukee Continues to Be Historic House of Horrors For Blue Jays

The Toronto Blue Jays missed a chance to get back to .500 on Monday night, losing to the Milwaukee Brewers 3-1. The loss continues a historic trend of the Jays not being able to win at American Family Field.

Brady Farkas

Toronto Blue Jays pitcher Jose Berrios (17) throws a pitch during the first inning against the Milwaukee Brewers at American Family Field on June 10.
Toronto Blue Jays pitcher Jose Berrios (17) throws a pitch during the first inning against the Milwaukee Brewers at American Family Field on June 10. / Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports
The Blue Jays are now 32-34 on the year but as they creep back towards .500, the rumblings about them selling at the trade deadline grow fainter. The Brewers continue to play good baseball, moving to 39-27 on the year. They are in first place in the National League Central.

Unfortunately, the inability to win in Milwaukee is nothing new for the Jays, who have historically struggled in that ballpark.

Per @StatsCentre on social media:

Worst records by winning percentage at a ballpark - #BlueJays franchise history (minimum of 10 such visits):
.200- Metropolitan Stadium (5-20 at MIN)
.267- Coors Field (4-11 @ COL)
.333- Minute Maid Park (13-26 @ HOU)
.357- American Family Field (5-9 via tonight's 3-1 loss @ MIL)

The benefit for Toronto is that with the Brewers playing in the National League, they only have to go there every other year, but still, you'd like to see the Jays play better.

In this one, Jays' righty Jose Berrios took the loss. He went 5.2 inings and surrendered three earned runs on five hits. He walked one and struck out four. He's now 5-5 on the season with a 2.93 ERA.

Collin Rea got the win on the other side, tossing 7.0 strong innings. He gave up one run and struck out four. He's now 5-2.

The two teams will play again on Tuesday night. First pitch is set for 8:10 p.m. ET.

