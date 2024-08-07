Minnesota Twins Continue to Get Historic Production From Royce Lewis

Royce Lewis has 31 career HR



only players with MORE in their first 105 career games:



Mark McGwire: 39

Cody Bellinger: 35

Pete Alonso: 34

Rudy York: 34

Gary Sánchez: 33



others w/31:

José Abreu: 31

Ryan Braun: 31

Aaron Judge: 31 https://t.co/qxWkKxM8hn