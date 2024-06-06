Fastball

Twins' Slugger Does Something Never Done in Franchise History in Loss Wednesday

The Minnesota Twins cannot beat the New York Yankees but slugger Royce Lewis made some great franchise history with yet another home run.

Brady Farkas

Jun 4, 2024; Bronx, New York, USA; Minnesota Twins third baseman Royce Lewis (23) reacts as he crosses home plate after hitting a solo home run against the New York Yankees during the seventh inning at Yankee Stadium.
Jun 4, 2024; Bronx, New York, USA; Minnesota Twins third baseman Royce Lewis (23) reacts as he crosses home plate after hitting a solo home run against the New York Yankees during the seventh inning at Yankee Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports / Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

The Minnesota Twins lost to the New York Yankees on Wednesday night, 9-5, at Yankee Stadium.

The Twins are now 33-28 on the year and in third place in the American League Central. At 44-19, the Yankees have the best record in the American League.

Despite the loss, Twins' slugger Royce Lewis made some team history by going 1-for-4 with another home run.

Per Sarah Langs of MLB.com:

Royce Lewis is the first player in Twins/Senators franchise history to homer in each of his first three games played in a season

birthdays are important

Lewis has only played three games this year because of injury, unfortunately, but he's clearly been productive when he has played. He homered on Opening Day before getting injured, then homered on Tuesday when activated, and again on Wednesday.

Through seven at-bats this year, he's 3-for-7 with three homers and three RBI.

A former top prospect, Lewis is now 25-years-old. He's unfortunately dealt with a lot of injuries, having played just 12 games in 2022 because of a torn ACL, 58 in 2023 and now just three this year.

If the Twins are going to get back into the race in the division (7.5 back), they'll need Lewis to stay healthy and be a presence in the middle of the order.

The two teams will play again on Thursday night with first pitch coming at 7:05 p.m. ET. Marcus Stroman pitches for the Yankees while ace Pablo Lopez takes the ball for Minnesota. He's 5-5 for the year while Stroman is 5-2.

Brady Farkas

