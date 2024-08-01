Minnesota Twins Slugger Puts Up Historic First 100 Games of Career

Most extra base hits with the Washington Senators/Minnesota @Twins franchise - Player's first 100 career MLB games:

47- Tony Oliva

46- Royce Lewis (Via his RBI double in today's 8-3 win vs the Mets)

46- Bob Allison

43- Bing Miller

41- Gary Gaetti

41- Danny Santana

41- Miguel Sano pic.twitter.com/DghHO3WScq