Minnesota Twins Slugger Puts Up Historic First 100 Games of Career
The Minnesota Twins beat the New York Mets 8-3 on Wednesday at Citi Field in New York. With the win, Minnesota is now 59-48 on the year. They appear primed to make the playoffs yet again and will look to advance further than last year's ALDS appearance.
In the win on Wednesday, slugger Royce Lewis went 1-for-4 with a double. In limited action this year because of injury, he's hitting a robust .278 with 11 homers, 21 RBI and a .995 OPS.
Wednesday was the 100th game of Lewis's career, putting him in some rare company in franchise history.
Per @StatsCentre on social media:
Most extra base hits with the Washington Senators/Minnesota @Twins franchise - Player's first 100 career MLB games:
47- Tony Oliva
46- Royce Lewis (Via his RBI double in today's 8-3 win vs the Mets)
46- Bob Allison
43- Bing Miller
41- Gary Gaetti
41- Danny Santana
41- Miguel Sano
The former first-round pick tore his ACL in the 2022 season and only played 12 games in that year before coming back to play 58 a season ago. This year, he's been on the IL with multiple issues and has just 30 games under his belt.
For his career, Lewis is hitting .299 with 28 homers, 78 RBI and six steals. If he were to stay healthy for an entire season, he's absolutely a 40 home run threat and is someone that the Twins will continue to build their lineup around.
The Twins will be back in action on Friday night when they take on the hapless Chicago White Sox at 8:10 p.m. ET. Chicago has lost 17 games in a row.
