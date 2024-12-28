New Diamondbacks Teammates Corbin Burnes, Corbin Carroll Set to Make History in 2025
Only a few weeks removed from MLB's first-ever "Cody-for-Cody" trade, more name history has been made.
Corbin Burnes signed a six-year, $210 million contract with the Arizona Diamondbacks on Friday night, taking the top free agent pitcher off the board. He rounds out an already star-studded D-Backs rotation, cementing them as a playoff contender in 2025.
Arizona also has some solid position players, with Corbin Carroll sitting atop the lineup.
Burnes became the first player in MLB history with the first name "Corbin" back in 2018. Carroll was the third, following Corbin Martin. While Martin pitched for the Diamondbacks from 2021 to 2022 and spent 2024 with the Milwaukee Brewers and Baltimore Orioles, he technically did not overlap with either Carroll or Burnes.
As a result, Burnes joining forces with Carroll results in the first pair of teammates named Corbin in big league history, as pointed out by MLB.com's Sarah Langs.
Both Corbins have some pretty solid hardware to their names, with Burnes winning NL Cy Young in 2021 and Carroll winning NL Rookie of the Year in 2023. They were both on the NL All-Star team in 2023, back when Burnes was still with the Brewers.
In 2024, Burnes went 15-9 with a 2.92 ERA, 1.096 WHIP and a 3.4 WAR with the Orioles. Carroll, who had a down year after winning Rookie of the Year and an NL pennant with the D-Backs in 2023, hit .231 with 22 home runs, 74 RBI, 35 stolen bases, a .749 OPS and a 3.4 WAR.
Burnes' new deal has an average annual salary of roughly $35 million, while Carroll is due to make $5.6 million in 2025. They are both under contract through 2030, with Arizona holding a club option on Carroll for 2031.
Follow Fastball On SI on social media
Continue to follow our Fastball On SI coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following us on Twitter @FastballFN.
You can also follow Sam Connon on Twitter @SamConnon.