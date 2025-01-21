New Toronto Blue Jays Slugger Anthony Santander in Impressive Company in Baseball History
On Monday, the Toronto Blue Jays finally got their man, inking longtime Baltimore Orioles slugger Anthony Santander to a five-year deal worth $92.5 million.
Santander gives instant additional credibility to the Jays lineup, as he'll pair with Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and Bo Bichette to make one of the better lineup trios in the American League.
Furthermore, his signing ends the frustration for Jays fans who are tired of the team missing out on top talent. In the last two offseasons alone, Toronto has missed out on Shohei Ohtani, Juan Soto, Corbin Burnes, Max Fried, Tanner Scott and Teoscar Hernandez.
The 30-year-old Santander is native of Venezuela and coming off an incredible year for Baltimore where he hit .235 with 44 homers and brought in 102. A lifetime .246 hitter, he helped Baltimore get to the playoffs in back-to-back seasons (2023 and 2024). He obviously knows the American League East well and will have no problem acclimating to the ballparks or pitching in the division.
Santander has hit 28 homers or more in each of the last three seasons and has brought in at least 89 runs in each of those years also.
His 2024 campaign also put him on an elite list in baseball history, according to @StatsCentre. Santander's 44 homers were the fifth-most ever by a switch-hitter in a single season, trailing only Mickey Mantle, Lance Berkman and Chipper Jones. Both Mantle and Jones are in the National Baseball Hal of Fame.
Santander's deal is official, and was confirmed by the team on Monday. The Blue Jays report to spring training in Dunedin, Fla. in mid-February and the regular season begins on March 27.
