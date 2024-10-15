New York Mets' Mark Vientos Has Already Strung Together an All-Time Postseason
Mark Vientos' breakout campaign was critical to the New York Mets' resurgence this season, and his bat hasn't cooled off in the slightest this October.
The 24-year-old third baseman went 2-for-5 in Game 2 of the NLCS against the Los Angeles Dodgers on Monday, playing a key role in his team's 7-3 win. When he stepped up to the plate with two outs and the bases loaded in the top of the second inning, Vientos came through with a game-breaking grand slam.
Vientos, who added a single in the fourth, is now batting .378 with three home runs, 11 RBI and a 1.086 OPS since the start of the NL Wild Card Series on Oct. 1. Through nine playoff games, he has already racked up a 1.07 Win Probability Added and a 10.2% Championship Win Probability Added, per Baseball Reference.
According to StatMuse, Vientos' 11 RBI thus far are tied for the third-most in a single postseason in New York Mets franchise history. The record belongs to John Olerud and Curtis Granderson, who had 12 RBI each in 1999 and 2015, respectively.
Vientos is joined in third place by Rusty Staub, Gary Carter, Carlos Delgado and Daniel Murphy. Edgardo Alfonzo is the only other Mets player to notch double-digit RBI in one playoff run.
With the NLCS tied 1-1, the Mets' season will last at least three more games. That gives Vientos at least three more chances to tie – and then break – New York's single-postseason franchise RBI record, assuming he continues to start every game.
Vientos was a top prospect in the Mets' farm system back in 2022, but he hit just .205 with 10 home runs, 25 RBI, a .610 OPS and a -1.3 WAR across his first two MLB seasons. He took a massive leap forward in 2024, batting .266 with 27 home runs, 71 RBI, an .837 OPS and a 3.2 WAR after scratching and crawling his way back onto the big league roster.
Now, Vientos and the Mets are set to return home for Game 3 on Wednesday. First pitch is scheduled for 8:08 p.m. ET.
