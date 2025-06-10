New York Mets Slugger Pete Alonso Riding Historic Hot Streak to Open June
Pete Alonso was already enjoying a solid season in the meat of the New York Mets' lineup, but he has taken things to a whole other level in June.
Through his first eight games of the month, the first baseman is batting .382 with a 1.432 OPS. The reigning NL Player of the Week has racked up six home runs, two doubles, three walks, 10 runs and 18 RBIs while getting plunked twice.
According to OptaSTATS, Alonso is now the third MLB player in the live-ball era with at least six home runs, 18 RBIs and two hit-by-pitches over any eight-game span in a single season. Reggie Jackson was the first to achieve the feat, doing so in June 1969, while Jeff Bagwell joined the club in August 2000.
On the whole this season, Alonso is batting .301 with 17 home runs, 20 doubles, 61 RBIs, a .990 OPS and a 2.9 WAR. The slugger's decision to bet on himself this winter, building an opt-out into his contract with the Mets, seems to be paying off so far.
Alonso and the Mets took Monday off, but return to action Tuesday against the Washington Nationals. First pitch from Queens is scheduled for 7:10 p.m. ET.
Related MLB Stories
- NAYLOR'S GRAND NIGHT: In the 11th inning of their showdown with the Seattle Mariners on Monday night, the Arizona Diamondbacks snatched a clutch victory thanks to Josh Naylor's heroics at the plate. CLICK HERE
- BIRD STOCK RISING: Jake Bird is in the midst of a career year, making the 29-year-old relief pitcher a prime candidate to get traded by the Colorado Rockies later this summer. CLICK HERE
- RED SOX YOUTH MOVEMENT: With Roman Anthony joining Marcelo Mayer and Kristian Campbell on the MLB roster, the Boston Red Sox have committed to a youth movement unlike any other. CLICK HERE
Follow Fastball On SI on social media
Continue to follow our Fastball On SI coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following us on Twitter @FastballFN.
You can also follow Sam Connon on Twitter @SamConnon.