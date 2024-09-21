New York Yankees Ace Does Something Not Seen in Nearly 50 Years of Team History

.@Yankees starters to go 9+ IP and record a win but not a complete game (since 1945):

Gerrit Cole (Friday)

Ed Figueroa (9/17/76)

Dock Ellis (8/10/76)

Catfish Hunter (7/15/76)

Pat Dobson (9/10/74)

Mel Stottlemyre (7/8/72 & 6/15/73)

Whitey Ford (9/18/56, 8/19/61, 8/1/62 + 7/11/63)