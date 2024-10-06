New York Yankees, New York Mets Do Something Not Done in Last 24 Years of History
Saturday was a good day to be a fan of a New York baseball team, as both the New York Mets and New York Yankees won in the first games of their respective division series's.
The Mets rallied to earn a 6-2 win against the Philadelphia Phillies while the Yankees came from behind to beat the Kansas City Royals 6-5 at Yankee Stadium.
With the collective wins, the two teams made some history not seen in 24 years.
Per Sarah Langs of MLB.com on social media:
Yankees + Mets both won in postseason on same day:
Today
10/11/00
10/8/00
10/17/99
10/9/99
10/5/99
Ironically enough, that 2000 season is the year in which the Mets and Yankees ended up playing each other in the World Series (the Yankees won).
We're not close enough to be thinking about a repeat this year, but both teams are certainly dangerous in their own way. The Mets have put together an excellent last three months of play and just seem to have a certain magic about them. The Yankees earned the No. 1 seed in the American League playoffs and have one of the best duos in baseball in terms of Aaron Judge and Juan Soto.
The Mets will look to take a commanding 2-0 lead on Sunday afternoon when they play the Phillies again. Luis Severino, who went 11-7 in the regular season, will pitch for the Mets. Cristopher Sanchez gets the ball for Philly.
The American League will be off on Sunday, so the Yankees will next play on Monday night.
