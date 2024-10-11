New York Yankees Bullpen Put Together Historic Series vs. Kansas City Royals
The New York Yankees beat the Kansas City Royals on Thursday night to punch their ticket to the American League Championship Series. The 3-1 win was highlighted by RBI's from Juan Soto, Giancarlo Stanton and Gleyber Torres, and also by a great pitching performance from Gerrit Cole and two relievers.
Cole went 7.0 strong innings, surrendering just one run on six hits. He walked none and struck out four. Then, the tandem of Clay Holmes and Luke Weaver shut the door in the bullpen.
The Yankees bullpen, a major question mark entering the playoffs given the end-of-year struggles of Holmes, turned in a historic performance against the Royals.
Per Sarah Langs of MLB.com:
the Yankees bullpen threw 15 2/3 innings in the ALDS and did not allow an earned run
that’s the 3rd-most IP by a team’s bullpen in a postseason series where it did not allow an ER, behind only:
1991 ALCS MIN: 18 1/3 IP
2017 NLCS LAD: 17 IP
Weaver has been a revelation at the back-end of games and has helped answer questions about how the Yankees would handle the closer's role.
The Yankees will be off until Monday, which is when the ALCS will start. They will await the winner of the Detroit Tigers and Cleveland Guardians, who are playing in the other American League Division Series.
Those two teams are currently tied 2-2 and will play Game 5 of the series on Saturday night in Cleveland. That game will begin at 8:08 p.m. ET and Detroit will start Tarik Skubal on the mound. Him starting Game 5 means that the Yankees won't have to see him at the beginning of the ALCS, should Detroit advance.
