Yankees' INF Continues Quest to Make Team History By Extending Hit Streak
The New York Yankees lost to the Los Angeles Angels on Tuesday night, but second-year infielder Anthony Volpe continued to move closer to Joe DiMaggio in some impressive team history.
Per Sarah Langs of MLB.com:
longest hitting streaks at age 23 or younger, Yankees history:
June 27-July 21, 1937 Joe DiMaggio: 22
July 23-Aug 12, 1937 Joe DiMaggio: 21
May 7-pres., 2024 Anthony Volpe: 20 *active
Any time you can be mentioned next to DiMaggio in team history is a great accomplishment. The "Yankee Clipper" spent 13 years in the big leagues, all with the Yankees. He also even took three years off for military service during World War II. DiMaggio is in the Baseball Hall of Fame and owns the longest hit streak of all-time (56 games). He hit 361 career homers and was a .325 lifetime hitter. He helped the Yankees win the World Series a whopping nine times and was a 13-time All-Star. He also won two batting titles.
As for Volpe, he went 2-for-5 in the loss on Tuesday, and is now hitting .285 with a .790 OPS. The 23-year-old has six homers, 23 RBI and 11 stolen bases.
Drafted in 2019, Volpe was seen as the hopeful true successor to Derek Jeter and he made his major league debut last season. He hit 21 homers in 2023 and also added 24 stolen bases.
The Yankees haven't won a World Series since 2009 but with Volpe contributing in front of Juan Soto and Aaron Judge - and an electric pitching staff - they just might be in the best position they have been since then to win another.
They'll take on the Angels again on Wednesday at 9:38 p.m. ET.
