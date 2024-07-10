New York Yankees' Lefty Continues Historic Slide with Another Dud on Tuesday
The New York Yankees lost to the Tampa Bay Rays on Tuesday night, 5-3, at Tropicana Field. The loss continues run of poor play for the Yankees over the last three weeks or so, as New York went from leading the American League East to having just a 2.0 game lead in the wild card race.
In Tuesday's loss, Yankees' lefty Carlos Rodon continued his recent run of subpar performances, surrendering four earned runs on five hits over 4.0 innings. He allowed four runs in the bottom of the first.
Per Katie Sharp, Yankees statistician:
Yankees with at least 5 losses and 10.50 ERA or worse in any 5-game span:
Carlos Rodon (2024)
Masahiro Tanaka (2017)
A.J. Burnett (2010)
Joe Page (1944)
Rodon, who signed a massive six-year contract before the 2023 season, has had a disappointing tenure in New York. He barely pitched in 2023 because of injury, making just 14 starts with an ERA of 6.85. This year, he's 9-7 with a 4.63 after this recent stretch.
A 10-year veteran of the Chicago White Sox, San Francisco Giants and Yankees, Rodon is a two-time All-Star who has gone 68-61 in his career. He's got a lifetime 3.91 ERA and has tossed a no-hitter.
The Yankees and the Rays will play again on Wednesday night with first pitch coming at 6:50 p.m. ET.
Right-hander Marcus Stroman pitches for New York while righty Zach Eflin goes for the Rays. Stroman is 7-4 with a 3.58 ERA while Eflin is 5-5 with a 4.19 ERA.
