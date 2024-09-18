New York Yankees' Aaron Judge Achieves Feats Not Seen Since Babe Ruth, Ted Williams
Aaron Judge has made a habit of making history over the past few years, and that trend continued Tuesday.
The New York Yankees slugger went 2-for-4 with a double, a walk, a run and four RBI against the Seattle Mariners, powering his team to an 11-2 series-opening win. Judge's hitting streak now stands at six games as he closes in on his second AL MVP award.
With 11 games left in the season, Judge is up to 53 home runs and 123 walks, both of which lead the league. His 35 doubles are also a career-high.
According to Sports Reference's Katie Sharp, Judge is now one of two players in MLB history to record at least 50 home runs, 35 doubles and 120 walks in a single season. The other is Babe Ruth, who did so in 1920 and 1921 – the first two years of the live ball era.
Judge also leads all of baseball with 136 RBI this season. Los Angeles Dodgers designated hitter Shohei Ohtani, the presumptive favorite to win NL MVP, ranks second with 110.
OptaSTATS noted that the 26-RBI gap between Judge and Ohtani is the largest lead anyone has had over the rest of MLB at any point in a season since Ted Williams had 30 RBI more than second-ranked Joe DiMaggio in September 1942.
Judge is batting .323 with an 1.149 OPS and 9.8 WAR, the latter two of which top the MLB leaderboards as well. The 32-year-old is in the second season of his nine-year, $360 million contract, showing no signs of slowing down.
Assuming he can fend off Kansas City Royals shortstop Bobby Witt Jr. in the AL MVP race, Judge's next task will be guiding the Yankees to an extended playoff run. The six-time All-Star has yet to win an American League pennant since making his debut with the club in 2016, and the storied franchise hasn't won a World Series in 15 years.
