New York Yankees on Historic Streak of Drawing Walks Entering Game 2 of ALCS

After drawing seven walks in Game 1 of the ALCS against the Cleveland Guardians on Monday night, the New York Yankees extended a streak that earned them a spot in the history books.

Oct 14, 2024; Bronx, New York, USA; New York Yankees outfielder Juan Soto (22) hits a solo home run during the third inning against the Cleveland Guardians in game one of the ALCS for the 2024 MLB Playoffs at Yankee Stadium.
The New York Yankees stayed disciplined at the plate Monday night, earning a spot in the history books in the process.

Juan Soto and Giancarlo Stanton's home runs powered the Bronx Bombers to four of their five runs, but they further pestered the Cleveland Guardians' pitching staff by drawing seven walks in Game 1 of the ALCS. Soto, Stanton, Aaron Judge, Gleyber Torres, Anthony Volpe, Anthony Rizzo and Alex Verdugo each picked up a base on balls, forcing Cleveland to turn to their third pitcher with no outs in the bottom of the fourth.

It wasn't out of character for the Yankees, either, considering they drew 27 walks over the course of their four-game ALDS matchup with the Kansas City Royals as well. New York drew eight walks in Game 1 of that series, then five in Game 2, nine in Game 3 and five in Game 4.

The Yankees have drawn an average of 6.8 walks per game so far this postseason, recording at least five in each of their first five playoff games.

According to OptaSTATS, that streak is the longest by any team to begin a playoff run in MLB history. The 1993 Philadelphia Phillies are the only team that has strung together a longer streak at any point in a single postseason, drawing at least five walks in seven consecutive games.

The Yankees led all of MLB with 672 walks this season, which was 101 more than the next-highest American League team. A lot of that can be attributed to Judge and Soto, who ranked No. 1 and No. 2 in the league with 133 and 129 walks, respectively.

Judge and Torres have each drawn six walks in the playoffs, tying them for the lead among AL players this October. Volpe has drawn five, while Soto has drawn four.

Game 2 of the ALCS is scheduled to get underway at 7:38 p.m. ET on Tuesday. Tanner Bibee is taking the mound for the Guardians, entering the contest with a 2.08 ERA and 3.1 walks per nine innings so far this postseason.

