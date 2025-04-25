New York Yankees' Aaron Judge Joins Elite Company With Historic Slash Line
In case his showing in 2024 wasn't dominant enough, Aaron Judge has come out of the gates on fire in 2025.
The New York Yankees slugger is batting .415 with seven home runs, 26 RBIs, 17 walks, a .513 on-base percentage, a .734 slugging percentage and a 2.1 WAR though 25 games this year. He leads MLB in hits, batting average, on-base percentage, slugging percentage, OPS and WAR, on top of leading the American League in runs, RBIs and total bases.
According to StatMuse Baseball, Judge is one of six players since 2000 to post a .400/.500/.700 slash line through the first 25 games of a season. He is the first to achieve the feat since Cody Bellinger in 2019.
Matt Kemp, Joe Mauer, Barry Bonds and Jim Edmonds make up the rest of the club. Three of the five players who joined it prior to Judge went on to win MVP that very same season.
Judge is the only Yankee on the exclusive list.
If Judge can keep it up at even a fraction of his current pace, could very well win his third career MVP and his second in a row. Miguel Cabrera and Frank Thomas are the only back-to-back MVP winners in the AL over the last 63 years.
Judge will look to continue mashing when the Yankees open a home series against the Toronto Blue Jays on Friday. First pitch is scheduled for 7:05 p.m. ET.
Game two of the series will take place on Saturday, which is also Judge's 33rd birthday.
Related MLB Stories
- JBJ JOINS ESPN: Jackie Bradley Jr., who won two College World Series titles with South Carolina before becoming a fan-favorite with the Boston Red Sox, is returning to college ball this weekend. CLICK HERE
- GORSKI GOES YARD: Matt Gorski belted a 115.2 mile-per-hour solo home run in the second inning of the Pirates' showdown with the Angels on Thursday, making history right from the jump. CLICK HERE
- METS FANS MAKE HISTORY: Over 267,000 fans showed up to Citi Field over the past week to watch the New York Mets notch sweeps over the Cardinals and Phillies. CLICK HERE
Follow Fastball On SI on social media
Continue to follow our Fastball On SI coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following us on Twitter @FastballFN.
You can also follow Sam Connon on Twitter @SamConnon.