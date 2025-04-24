Former Boston Red Sox World Series Champion Jackie Bradley Jr. Joins ESPN
With his playing career seemingly over, Jackie Bradley Jr. is set to share his championship pedigree on a wider stage.
Bradley has officially joined ESPN as a college baseball studio and game analyst, the Worldwide Leader announced Thursday morning. The longtime Boston Red Sox outfielder will make his in-studio debut on SEC Network when No. 1 Texas hosts Texas A&M on Friday.
Prior to reaching the big leagues, Bradley won back-to-back Men's College World Series titles with South Carolina in 2010 and 2011. He was named Most Outstanding Player in the 2010 MCWS.
"I’m honored to join ESPN and can’t wait to get started covering the game that I love," Bradley said in a statement. "College baseball has grown a ton since I was at South Carolina, and I hope I can contribute to the sport’s continued growth and popularity through our coverage of the student-athletes who give it their all."
The Red Sox selected Bradley with the No. 40 overall pick of the 2011 MLB Draft, and he immediately became heralded as one of the top prospects in their farm system. He made his MLB debut in 2013, was named an All-Star in 2016 and won a Gold Glove in 2018 – the same year he won ALCS MVP and guided Boston to a World Series title.
Between 2015 and 2020, Bradley hit .247 with a .769 OPS. He averaged 21 home runs, 32 doubles, 77 RBIs, 11 stolen bases, 10 defensive runs saved and a 4.1 WAR per 162 games in that span.
The Red Sox let Bradley walk in free agency ahead of the 2021 campaign, only to bring him back in a trade with the Milwaukee Brewers the following offseason. He was ultimately released midseason, winding down his career with the Toronto Blue Jays and Kansas City Royals in 2022 and 2023.
Bradley has yet to officially lock in his retirement with MLB, but his latest move suggests his playing days could very well be done. He opened 2024 with the independent Long Island Ducks before spending three months with the Triple-A Syracuse Mets.
The 35-year-old champion will get his feet wet in the studio this coming weekend before moving to the broadcast booth when No. 6 Tennessee faces No. 9 Vanderbilt from May 9 to 11. He will call South Carolina's game against No. 7 LSU on May 15 alongside play-by-play commentator Dave Neal.
