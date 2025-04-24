Fastball

New York Mets Break Attendance Record in Undefeated 7-Game Homestand

Over 267,000 fans showed up to Citi Field over the past week to watch the New York Mets notch sweeps over the St. Louis Cardinals and Philadelphia Phillies.

Sam Connon

New York City, New York, USA; A New York Mets fan reacts with catcher Francisco Alvarez (4) after making a catch in the third inning during game four of the NLCS for the 2024 MLB playoffs at Citi Field.
New York City, New York, USA; A New York Mets fan reacts with catcher Francisco Alvarez (4) after making a catch in the third inning during game four of the NLCS for the 2024 MLB playoffs at Citi Field. / Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images
In this story:

The New York Mets have been riding high as late, and their fans have been there for every second of the league-leading surge.

According to the New York Post's Jon Heyman, over 267,000 fans showed up to the Mets' last seven home games, good for an average attendance of 38,189. It was the 31st seven-game homestand since Citi Field opened in 2009, and it drew a larger crowd than any of the 30 that came before it.

The Mets rewarded their fans for showing up in record numbers, as well, going 7-0 on the homestand that just came to a close. After taking all four contests against the St. Louis Cardinals, New York completed a three-game sweep over the Philadelphia Phillies.

As a result, the Mets now boast the best record in baseball at 18-7. Their 12-1 record at home is only matched by the San Diego Padres.

New York hasn't even gotten elite production from Juan Soto, instead leaning on the trio of Francisco Lindor, Pete Alonso and Luisangel Acuña to buoy an otherwise struggling lineup. Their injury-depleted rotation has also far exceeded expectations, posting a 2.35 ERA between the five of them.

The Mets will now hit the road for a weekend series against the Washington Nationals, who are 7-4 at home despite their 11-13 record overall. Once that comes to a close, New York will return to Queens for a three-game set against the Arizona Diamondbacks.

Related MLB Stories

  • MLB, OLYMPICS STILL TALKING: Casey Wasserman, the chairman of the organizing committee for the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics, spoke with Fastball On SI about the possibility of big league players representing their countries midseason. CLICK HERE
  • FLORES MATCHES LEGENDS: Wilmer Flores joined a list occupied by Willie Mays, Willie McCovey and Orlando Cepeda by driving in his 26th and 27th runs of the season in the Giants' win over the Brewers on Wednesday night. CLICK HERE
  • WYNNS JOINS KELLY IN HISTORY: Between Carson Kelly and Austin Wynns, the Cubs and Reds have both had veteran catchers post a historic OPS in the early goings of the season. CLICK HERE

Follow Fastball On SI on social media

Continue to follow our Fastball On SI coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following us on Twitter @FastballFN.

You can also follow Sam Connon on Twitter @SamConnon.

Published
Sam Connon
SAM CONNON

Sam Connon is a Staff Writer for Fastball on the Sports Illustrated/FanNation networks. He previously covered UCLA Athletics for Sports Illustrated/FanNation's All Bruins, 247Sports' Bruin Report Online, Rivals' Bruin Blitz, the Bleav Podcast Network and the Daily Bruin, with his work as a sports columnist receiving awards from the College Media Association and Society of Professional Journalists. Connon also wrote for Sports Illustrated/FanNation's New England Patriots site, Patriots Country, and he was on the Patriots and Boston Red Sox beats at Prime Time Sports Talk.

Home/History