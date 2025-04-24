New York Mets Break Attendance Record in Undefeated 7-Game Homestand
The New York Mets have been riding high as late, and their fans have been there for every second of the league-leading surge.
According to the New York Post's Jon Heyman, over 267,000 fans showed up to the Mets' last seven home games, good for an average attendance of 38,189. It was the 31st seven-game homestand since Citi Field opened in 2009, and it drew a larger crowd than any of the 30 that came before it.
The Mets rewarded their fans for showing up in record numbers, as well, going 7-0 on the homestand that just came to a close. After taking all four contests against the St. Louis Cardinals, New York completed a three-game sweep over the Philadelphia Phillies.
As a result, the Mets now boast the best record in baseball at 18-7. Their 12-1 record at home is only matched by the San Diego Padres.
New York hasn't even gotten elite production from Juan Soto, instead leaning on the trio of Francisco Lindor, Pete Alonso and Luisangel Acuña to buoy an otherwise struggling lineup. Their injury-depleted rotation has also far exceeded expectations, posting a 2.35 ERA between the five of them.
The Mets will now hit the road for a weekend series against the Washington Nationals, who are 7-4 at home despite their 11-13 record overall. Once that comes to a close, New York will return to Queens for a three-game set against the Arizona Diamondbacks.
