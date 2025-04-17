Fastball

New York Yankees' Aaron Judge Matches Babe Ruth With Historic Production at the Plate

Aaron Judge has put up video game numbers over his past 162 games, slotting the New York Yankees slugger alongside Babe Ruth in the MLB history books.

Sam Connon

Bronx, New York, USA; New York Yankees designated hitter Aaron Judge (99) is greeted in the dugout after hitting a solo home run in the seventh inning against the Kansas City Royals at Yankee Stadium.
Bronx, New York, USA; New York Yankees designated hitter Aaron Judge (99) is greeted in the dugout after hitting a solo home run in the seventh inning against the Kansas City Royals at Yankee Stadium. / Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images
In this story:

As the face of the New York Yankees, Aaron Judge is no stranger to getting compared to the dozens of legends who have donned pinstripes before him.

Only for Judge, those comparisons are warranted.

The reigning AL MVP is batting .409 with a 1.322 OPS and 1.6 WAR so far in 2025, leading MLB in all three categories. He is already up to seven home runs, 21 RBIs, 20 runs, 27 hits and 13 walks just 18 games into the season, outpacing the historic stat line he posted in 2024.

Over his last 162 regular season games – dating back to April 13, 2024 – Judge has hit .343 with a .473 on-base percentage, .739 slugging percentage, 63 home runs, 137 runs and 159 RBIs.

According to Codify Baseball, Judge is just the second player in MLB history to hit all of those marks over any 162-game span. The only other player to achieve the feat is Babe Ruth.

The soon-to-be 33-year-old is well on his way toward a seventh All-Star appearance and fifth Silver Slugger, and possibly even his third MVP. His production has the Yankees sitting atop the AL East at 11-7 entering their first road series against the Tampa Bay Rays this season.

Thursday's opener at George M. Steinbrenner Field – the Yankees' home during spring training – is set to get underway at 7:05 p.m. ET.

Related MLB Stories

  • ROCKIES FIRE HITTING COACH: Hensley Muelens, who oversaw the Rockies' offense over the past three seasons, has been relieved of his duties and replaced by former manager Clint Hurdle. CLICK HERE
  • SUSPENSIONS HANDED OUT: While Nationals reliever Jorge López is appealing his three-game suspension for "intentionally" throwing at Pirates star Andrew McCutchen on Wednesday, manager Davey Martinez sat out Thursday's finale. CLICK HERE
  • HEANEY REACHES 10 YEARS IN MLB: Andrew Heaney, playing for his fifth team in five years, will take the mound for a momentous occasion when the Pirates face the Nationals on Thursday. CLICK HERE

Follow Fastball On SI on social media

Continue to follow our Fastball On SI coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following us on Twitter @FastballFN.

You can also follow Sam Connon on Twitter @SamConnon.

Published
Sam Connon
SAM CONNON

Sam Connon is a Staff Writer for Fastball on the Sports Illustrated/FanNation networks. He previously covered UCLA Athletics for Sports Illustrated/FanNation's All Bruins, 247Sports' Bruin Report Online, Rivals' Bruin Blitz, the Bleav Podcast Network and the Daily Bruin, with his work as a sports columnist receiving awards from the College Media Association and Society of Professional Journalists. Connon also wrote for Sports Illustrated/FanNation's New England Patriots site, Patriots Country, and he was on the Patriots and Boston Red Sox beats at Prime Time Sports Talk.

Home/History