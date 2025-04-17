New York Yankees' Aaron Judge Matches Babe Ruth With Historic Production at the Plate
As the face of the New York Yankees, Aaron Judge is no stranger to getting compared to the dozens of legends who have donned pinstripes before him.
Only for Judge, those comparisons are warranted.
The reigning AL MVP is batting .409 with a 1.322 OPS and 1.6 WAR so far in 2025, leading MLB in all three categories. He is already up to seven home runs, 21 RBIs, 20 runs, 27 hits and 13 walks just 18 games into the season, outpacing the historic stat line he posted in 2024.
Over his last 162 regular season games – dating back to April 13, 2024 – Judge has hit .343 with a .473 on-base percentage, .739 slugging percentage, 63 home runs, 137 runs and 159 RBIs.
According to Codify Baseball, Judge is just the second player in MLB history to hit all of those marks over any 162-game span. The only other player to achieve the feat is Babe Ruth.
The soon-to-be 33-year-old is well on his way toward a seventh All-Star appearance and fifth Silver Slugger, and possibly even his third MVP. His production has the Yankees sitting atop the AL East at 11-7 entering their first road series against the Tampa Bay Rays this season.
Thursday's opener at George M. Steinbrenner Field – the Yankees' home during spring training – is set to get underway at 7:05 p.m. ET.
Related MLB Stories
- ROCKIES FIRE HITTING COACH: Hensley Muelens, who oversaw the Rockies' offense over the past three seasons, has been relieved of his duties and replaced by former manager Clint Hurdle. CLICK HERE
- SUSPENSIONS HANDED OUT: While Nationals reliever Jorge López is appealing his three-game suspension for "intentionally" throwing at Pirates star Andrew McCutchen on Wednesday, manager Davey Martinez sat out Thursday's finale. CLICK HERE
- HEANEY REACHES 10 YEARS IN MLB: Andrew Heaney, playing for his fifth team in five years, will take the mound for a momentous occasion when the Pirates face the Nationals on Thursday. CLICK HERE
