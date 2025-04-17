Los Angeles Dodgers Star Shohei Ohtani Extends Lead Atop Franchise Leaderboards
Shohei Ohtani, who has been a member of the Los Angeles Dodgers for just 179 regular season games, can't help but make franchise history.
Ohtani came out of the gates swinging big in the first inning Wednesday night, fouling off one pitch and whiffing at the next. He eventually got the best of Colorado Rockies starter Germán Márquez on a knuckle curve down the middle, though, crushing a fly ball deep to right field.
With an exit velocity of 111 miles per hour and a launch angle of 32 degrees, Ohtani sent the ball 448 feet for a solo home run. That made six homers for Ohtani this season and 60 since he joined the Dodgers – a dozen of which have gone at least 445 feet.
According to MLB.com's Sarah Langs, Ohtani's 12 home runs of 445-plus feet are two more than any other Dodgers player since the Statcast era began in 2015. And considering he still has nearly nine full seasons left on his $700 million deal with the Dodgers, it figures that Ohtani's lead in that category will only continue to grow.
Ohtani – a four-time All-Star and three-time MVP – ranks second only to Aaron Judge with 183 home runs since the start of the 2021 season. He is batting .288 with a .930 OPS so far in 2025.
The Dodgers went on to win 8-7 on Wednesday, completing their sweep over the Rockies.
