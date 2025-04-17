Fastball

Colorado Rockies Fire Hitting Coach Hensley Meulens 3 Weeks Into Season

Hensley Muelens, who oversaw the Colorado Rockies' offense over the past three seasons, has been relieved of his duties and replaced by former manager Clint Hurdle.

Sam Connon

Port St. Lucie, Florida, USA; New York Mets bench coach Hensley Meulens (left) talks with manager Luis Rojas during the morning spring training workout.
Port St. Lucie, Florida, USA; New York Mets bench coach Hensley Meulens (left) talks with manager Luis Rojas during the morning spring training workout. / Jim Rassol-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Colorado Rockies have relieved hitting coach Hensley Meulens of his duties, the team announced Thursday afternoon.

Meulens joined manager Bud Black's staff back on Nov. 7, 2022, taking charge of the Rockies' offense ahead of the 2023 campaign.

Colorado ranks No. 21 in MLB with a .220 batting average 18 games into the 2025 regular season, on top of ranking No. 24 in slugging percentage and No. 25 in on-base percentage. The Rockies ranked No. 14 in slugging percentage in 2024, but came in at No. 23 in both batting average and on-base percentage.

The Rockies' 3-15 record stands alone as the worst in baseball three weeks post-Opening Day. Their 123-219 record and 3,355 strikeouts since Meulens arrived are both worst in the National League in that time.

Meulens initially broke through as the San Francisco Giants' hitting coach in 2010, winning three World Series rings before becoming the New York Mets' bench coach in 2020. He was fired from that post after just one season, ultimately bouncing back as an assistant hitting coach for the New York Yankees in 2022.

After one season in Colorado, Meulens was fired as the Netherlands national team's manager. He had been in charge of the team since the 2013 World Baseball Classic.

The 57-year-old from Curaçao has now been let go from his full-time job as well.

Special assistant to the general manager Clint Hurdle has been named as Colorado's hitting coach for the remainder of the season. Hurdle previously served as the Rockies' hitting coach from 1997 to 2002, before he was promoted to manager.

Hurdle spent eight seasons as the manager in Colorado, leading the organization to their only NL pennant in 2007. He went on to win NL Manager of the Year in 2013, midway through his nine-year stint with the Pittsburgh Pirates.

Related MLB Stories

  • SUSPENSIONS HANDED OUT: While Nationals reliever Jorge López is appealing his three-game suspension for "intentionally" throwing at Pirates star Andrew McCutchen on Wednesday, manager Davey Martinez sat out Thursday's finale. CLICK HERE
  • TOP PICKS MAKE HISTORY: Between Phillies star Bryce Harper, Tigers slugger Spencer Torkelson, Orioles infielder Jackson Holliday, Pirates catcher Henry Davis and Rockies outfielder Mickey Moniak, five former No. 1 overall picks hit home runs on Wednesday. CLICK HERE
  • HEANEY REACHES 10 YEARS IN MLB: Andrew Heaney, playing for his fifth team in five years, will take the mound for a momentous occasion when the Pirates face the Nationals on Thursday. CLICK HERE

Follow Fastball On SI on social media

Continue to follow our Fastball On SI coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following us on Twitter @FastballFN.

You can also follow Sam Connon on Twitter @SamConnon.

Published
Sam Connon
SAM CONNON

Sam Connon is a Staff Writer for Fastball on the Sports Illustrated/FanNation networks. He previously covered UCLA Athletics for Sports Illustrated/FanNation's All Bruins, 247Sports' Bruin Report Online, Rivals' Bruin Blitz, the Bleav Podcast Network and the Daily Bruin, with his work as a sports columnist receiving awards from the College Media Association and Society of Professional Journalists. Connon also wrote for Sports Illustrated/FanNation's New England Patriots site, Patriots Country, and he was on the Patriots and Boston Red Sox beats at Prime Time Sports Talk.

Home/News