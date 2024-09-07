New York Yankees Shut Out Chicago Cubs to Extend Amazing and Historic Streak
The New York Yankees shut out the Chicago Cubs 2-0 on Saturday afternoon at Wrigley Field. It's the second consecutive shutout victory for New York over the Cubs.
In this one, Clarke Schmidt started the game by going 4.1 scoreless innings. Usual starter Nestor Cortes came in relief to go the last 4.1 and finish it out, giving the bullpen a complete day off for manager Aaron Boone essentially.
With the win, the Yankees are now 82-60 on the year. With 20 games to play, the Yankees are assured a winning season yet again.
That continues an incredible streak in baseball history, according to Sarah Langs of MLB.com:
most consecutive winning seasons, MLB history:
1926-64 Yankees: 39
1993-2024 Yankees: 32 *active
1968-85 Orioles: 18
1951-67 White Sox: 17
1967-82 Red Sox: 16
2008-2022 Cardinals: 15
1991-2005 Braves: 15
1939-1953 Cardinals: 15
1899-1913 Pirates: 15
Though the Yankees haven't won a World Series since 2009, they've been consistently relevant in the sport, constantly generating playoff berths or opportunities for playoff berths.
This Yankees team is not perfect and certainly has questions in the rotation and in the back-end of the bullpen, but with Aaron Judge, Jazz Chisholm Jr. and Juan Soto, they are certainly a force on offense.
The Yankees and Cubs will play again on Sunday afternoon with first pitch set to come at 2:20 p.m. ET.
Gerrit Cole will make the start for New York. He's 6-3 this season with a 3.65 ERA. Former Yankee Jameson Taillon is on the mound for the Cubs. He's 9-8 with a 3.66 ERA.
