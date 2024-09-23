New York Yankees' Aaron Judge Just Joined Some of the Best Sluggers in Baseball History
The New York Yankees beat the Oakland Athletics 7-4 on Sunday afternoon in Oakland, marking the end of the team's trips to Oakland. The A's will move to Sacramento for the next few seasons before permanantely relocating to Las Vegas.
With the win, New York is now 92-64. They've already clinched a playoff berth and are just about to wrap up the American League East as well. They also have a 2.5 game lead on Cleveland for the No. 1 seed in the upcoming American League playoffs.
In the win, Yankees star Aaron Judge went 2-for-3 with a double and a home run. It was his 55th home run of the season, putting him in a very select group in baseball history.
Per @CodifyBaseball on social media:
Only MLB players to hit 55+ homers in multiple seasons:
Babe Ruth
Ken Griffey Jr.
Mark McGwire
Sammy Sosa
Aaron Judge
Judge, who is the frontrunner for the American League MVP Award, is hitting .323 with the 55 homers and a league-best 138 RBI. He also hit more than 55 homers back in 2022 when he hit 62, which was an American League record.
If he does win the MVP Award, it would be his second MVP Award in the last three years, having also won in 2022.
The Yankees will be off on Monday before heading back to the East Coast on Tuesday. They'll take on the Orioles at Yankee Stadium with first pitch coming at 7:05 p.m. ET.
Dean Kremer will pitch for Baltimore against Clarke Schmidt.
Follow Fastball On SI on social media
Continue to follow our Fastball On SI coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following us on Twitter @FastballFN.