Yankees Star Aaron Judge Joins Babe Ruth and Ken Griffey Jr. in Baseball History
The New York Yankees lost on Thursday afternoon to the Seattle Mariners at T-Mobile Park. Though the 3-2 setback was disappointing, the Yankees still took two-of-three from Seattle.
In doing so, they are 4.0 games up on the Baltimore Orioles in the American League East. They officially punched their ticket to the playoffs on Wednesday night.
New York is 89-64. Seattle is 78-75.
In the loss, Yankees star Aaron Judge went 1-for-3 with a stolen base. Though he didn't hit a home run, he did enter another prestigious group in baseball history.
Per @CodifyBaseball on social media:
Aaron Judge is the 3rd player in history to hit 53 home runs and steal 10 bases in a single MLB season (Babe Ruth and Ken Griffey Jr. are the others)
Ruth is among the successful and impactful players in baseball history, and Griffey Jr. is one of the best players in league history, so to join them in any group is quite a feat.
It's just another dominant season for Judge, who is likely to win his second MVP Award in three years. He's hitting .321 with the 53 homers and 136 RBI. He has the 10 stolen bases and is carrying a 1.142 OPS thus far.
At 32-years-old, he's the most feared hitter in the American League.
The Yankees will take on the Oakland Athletics on Friday night as they continue their West Coast swing. Gerrit Cole will take the ball for New York against JT Ginn.
Cole is 6-5 with a 3.97 ERA.
Follow Fastball On SI on social media
Continue to follow our Fastball On SI coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following us on Twitter @FastballFN.