New York Yankees Star Juan Soto Passes Yet Another Hall of Famer on Historic List

Most career games reaching base 3+ times - Player by age 25 or younger:

260- Mickey Mantle

259- Juan Soto (Thanks to singling & drawing 3 walks in Monday's 10-4 @Yankees victory vs KCR)

258- Mel Ott

253- Jimmie Foxx

242- Ty Cobb

232- Arky Vaughan

228- Mike Trout

221- Ted Williams pic.twitter.com/F2Mvo6IVqT