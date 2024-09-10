Fastball

New York Yankees Star Juan Soto Passes Yet Another Hall of Famer on Historic List

The New York Yankees earned a huge victory on Monday night against the Kansas City Royals as Juan Soto put together another big game.

Brady Farkas

New York Yankees outfielder Juan Soto (22) singles against the Chicago Cubs during the third inning at Wrigley Field on Sept 6.
New York Yankees outfielder Juan Soto (22) singles against the Chicago Cubs during the third inning at Wrigley Field on Sept 6. / Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images
In this story:

The New York Yankees crushed the Kansas City Royals 10-4 on Monday night at Yankee Stadium. It was a game with massive playoff implications that moved the Yankees to 83-61 and the Royals to 79-66.

Kansas City is in possession of the second wild card in the American League, they are 5.5 games up on the three teams chasing playoff berths, so they are in good position to make the playoffs for the first time since 2015.

As for the Yankees, they now have a 1.5 game lead on the Baltimore Orioles in the American League East. Yankees star Juan Soto continued to help drive the offense, going 1-for-2 with three walks. He's now hitting .292 and passed Hall of Famer Mel Ott on an impressive list in baseball history.

Per @StatsCentre on social media:

Most career games reaching base 3+ times - Player by age 25 or younger:
260- Mickey Mantle
259- Juan Soto (Thanks to singling & drawing 3 walks in Monday's 10-4 @Yankees victory vs KCR)
258- Mel Ott
253- Jimmie Foxx
242- Ty Cobb
232- Arky Vaughan
228- Mike Trout
221- Ted Williams

Given that there are 18 games left to play, Soto is likely to pass Mantle on that list, which would be an incredible accomplishment. In his first year in New York, Soto is hitting .292 with 38 homers and 98 RBI. Though is teammate Aaron Judge is going to win the American League MVP, Soto is likely to finish in the top-five of voting.

The Yankees and Royals will play again on Tuesday night with first pitch coming at 7:05 p.m. ET.

Follow Fastball On SI on social media

Continue to follow our Fastball On SI coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following us on Twitter @FastballFN.

Published
Brady Farkas

BRADY FARKAS

Brady Farkas is a baseball writer for Fastball on Sports Illustrated/FanNation and the host of 'The Payoff Pitch' podcast which can be found on Apple Podcasts and Spotify. Videos on baseball also posted to YouTube. Brady has spent nearly a decade in sports talk radio and is a graduate of Oswego State University. You can follow him on Twitter @WDEVRadioBrady. 

Home/History