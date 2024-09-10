New York Yankees Star Juan Soto Passes Yet Another Hall of Famer on Historic List
The New York Yankees crushed the Kansas City Royals 10-4 on Monday night at Yankee Stadium. It was a game with massive playoff implications that moved the Yankees to 83-61 and the Royals to 79-66.
Kansas City is in possession of the second wild card in the American League, they are 5.5 games up on the three teams chasing playoff berths, so they are in good position to make the playoffs for the first time since 2015.
As for the Yankees, they now have a 1.5 game lead on the Baltimore Orioles in the American League East. Yankees star Juan Soto continued to help drive the offense, going 1-for-2 with three walks. He's now hitting .292 and passed Hall of Famer Mel Ott on an impressive list in baseball history.
Per @StatsCentre on social media:
Most career games reaching base 3+ times - Player by age 25 or younger:
260- Mickey Mantle
259- Juan Soto (Thanks to singling & drawing 3 walks in Monday's 10-4 @Yankees victory vs KCR)
258- Mel Ott
253- Jimmie Foxx
242- Ty Cobb
232- Arky Vaughan
228- Mike Trout
221- Ted Williams
Given that there are 18 games left to play, Soto is likely to pass Mantle on that list, which would be an incredible accomplishment. In his first year in New York, Soto is hitting .292 with 38 homers and 98 RBI. Though is teammate Aaron Judge is going to win the American League MVP, Soto is likely to finish in the top-five of voting.
The Yankees and Royals will play again on Tuesday night with first pitch coming at 7:05 p.m. ET.
