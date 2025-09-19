Top 4 Kyle Tucker Free Agency Landing Spots: Way Too Early Edition
The Chicago Cubs took a huge risk by trading for superstar outfielder Kyle Tucker during last offseason, but it's seemingly paid off in a big way. Tucker has been a huge piece of the puzzle for Chicago, helping push them to the postseason as a real World Series contender.
But the superstar is headed to free agency at the end of the season, and a lot of outlets project him to land a deal worth north of $400 million, with some members of the media projecting him to land half a billion dollars.
Who are the top four suitors in the upcoming Tucker sweepstakes?
New York Yankees
The New York Yankees could emerge as a suitor for Tucker, especially if Cody Bellinger opts out of his deal and leaves the Bronx in the offseason.
This idea solely revolves around Bellinger. Assuming he heads to free agency, the Yankees will have a massive hole in the outfield to fill. Pair that with the seemingly bottomless pockets of the Yankees ownership, and Tucker could find himself next to Aaron Judge in the Bronx in a few short months. It's not unrealistic.
Los Angeles Dodgers
The Los Angeles Dodgers make sense as a suitor for practically every top superstar. The Dodgers are seemingly always in the market to add top talent, no matter the price, in order to put a super team on the field. Tucker might be worth half a billion dollars, but with most of Shohei Ohtani's money deferred in his contract, the Dodgers have the money to make this move. It might not make too much sense on the outside, but it makes plenty of sense for Los Angeles. The money would make sense, too.
San Francisco Giants
The San Francisco Giants added a lot of talent over the last year, but their front office is seemingly as aggressive as ever. Going after Tucker could fill the biggest hole in the Giants' lineup, but the money might not make perfect sense after adding Rafael Devers' $300 million deal to the payroll.
San Francisco could feel an extra urge to go after a top talent like Tucker because of its standing in the National League West. The Giants need to find a way to close the gap on the Dodgers, and this is the perfect step to take this winter.
Chicago Cubs
The Cubs should be seen as the top suitor, which could come as a surprise considering their history of spending. The Cubs have never issued a contract anywhere close to Tucker's $400-plus million projected deal. It seems like a stretch to assume they would make this move, but it's unlikely the Cubs would have made the trade without the intention of re-signing him.
More MLB: Eugenio Suárez Under Fire For Second-Half Mariners Slump