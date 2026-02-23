Legendary Yankees Announcer Reveals He Suffered Heart Attack Last Month

John Sterling revealed that he suffered a heart attack in January but is now on the mend.

Sterling, the legendary former radio voice of the New York Yankees, struck an optimistic and encouraging tone while sharing his personal health update during a Sunday interview with Rickie Ricardo on WFAN.

"Everything is, I say, good," the venerable announcer said. "For people who don't know, there isn't any reason to hide it — at the beginning of January — I had a heart attack, and that's fine. The heart is fine. Sometimes, it affects your legs and has affected my legs. So I'm kind of waiting for the force to leave my legs and I can get back out there. I'm very fortunate. All things are good, and it’s great to be on with you."

John Sterling shares a health update with Rickie Ricardo after suffering a heart attack in January.



Sending our best to a WFAN legend 🙏 pic.twitter.com/eHDaJANSc6 — WFAN Sports Radio (@WFAN660) February 22, 2026

The 87-year-old Sterling retired in 2024 after a remarkable 64-year career in the booth. His unique home run calls and victory serenade of "theeeeee Yankees win" made him a widely recognized voice in the game for several decades.

Sterling's last work behind the microphone came as New York fell to the Los Angeles Dodgers in the World Series two years ago. Dave Sims took over the WFAN position in 2025 and works with Sterling's longtime partner, Suzyn Waldman.

