Fastball

New York Yankees Suffer Historic Fate in Blowout Loss to Lowly Chicago White Sox

Despite reaching safely 20 times against the last-place Chicago White Sox on Monday, the New York Yankees scored just two runs and stranded 16 men on base.

Sam Connon

Aug 12, 2024; Chicago, Illinois, USA; New York Yankees outfielder Aaron Judge (99) reacts after striking out against the Chicago White Sox during the sixth inning at Guaranteed Rate Field.
Aug 12, 2024; Chicago, Illinois, USA; New York Yankees outfielder Aaron Judge (99) reacts after striking out against the Chicago White Sox during the sixth inning at Guaranteed Rate Field. / Kamil Krzaczynski-USA TODAY Sports
In this story:

The New York Yankees held a lead over the Chicago White Sox on Monday, but it didn't last long.

Aaron Judge came through with an RBI double to left, putting his team on top 1-0 in the top of the first. Giancarlo Stanton, Austin Wells and Gleyber Torres were all unable to advance Judge past second or Juan Soto past third, though, and that wound up being the story of the night for New York.

The Yankees went a respectable 9-for-34 at the plate over the course of the contest, on top of drawing a whopping 11 walks. With an on-base percentage of .444, one would figure that New York came out on top against the worst team in baseball, or at the very least competed in a shootout.

Instead, the Yankees went just 2-for-18 with runners in scoring position, stranding 16 men on base. Their only run after Judge's first inning double came on an RBI single by Anthony Volpe in the top of the fifth.

It marked just the seventh time in American League history that a team reached base 20-plus times but scored less than three runs in a nine-inning game, per TSN's StatsCentre.

The feat had not been achieved since the Detroit Tigers did so against the Philadelphia Athletics in 1931. The Yankees did so once in franchise history, also against the A's back in 1912.

New York's pitching staff, meanwhile, was unable to stifle the league's most anemic offense, starting with AL Rookie of the Year contender Luis Gil giving up four earned runs in 4.0 innings of work. Tim Hill slowed the bleeding by allowing one earned in 2.1 innings, but things took a turn for the worse when Enyel De Los Santos gave up seven earned across just 1.2 frames.

As a result, the first-place Yankees lost to the last-place White Sox by a score of 12-2. It marked the most runs Chicago had scored all season, as the team still ranks last in all of MLB in both runs and OPS.

The Yankees and White Sox are scheduled to face off again at 8:10 p.m. ET on Tuesday.

New York now trails the Baltimore Orioles by 0.5 games in the race for the AL East crown.

Follow Fastball on FanNation on social media

Continue to follow our FanNation on SI coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following us on Twitter @FastballFN.

You can also follow Sam Connon on Twitter @SamConnon.

Published
Sam Connon

SAM CONNON

Sam Connon is a Staff Writer for Fastball on the Sports Illustrated/FanNation networks. He previously covered UCLA Athletics for Sports Illustrated/FanNation's All Bruins, 247Sports' Bruin Report Online, Rivals' Bruin Blitz, the Bleav Podcast Network and the Daily Bruin, with his work as a sports columnist receiving awards from the College Media Association and Society of Professional Journalists. Connon also wrote for Sports Illustrated/FanNation's New England Patriots site, Patriots Country, and he was on the Patriots and Boston Red Sox beats at Prime Time Sports Talk.

Home/History