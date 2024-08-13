New York Yankees Suffer Historic Fate in Blowout Loss to Lowly Chicago White Sox

American League teams to reach base 20+ times but score 2 runs or fewer in a 9-inning game:#Yankees (Via 9 hits and 11 BB in tonight's 12-2 loss vs CHW)

DET (6/7/1931 vs PHA)

DET (8/2/1926 vs PHA)

DET (8/5/24 vs NYY)

BOS (7/12/20 vs STB)

NYY (9/6/12 vs PHA)

CLE (6/24/10 vs CHW)