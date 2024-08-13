New York Yankees Suffer Historic Fate in Blowout Loss to Lowly Chicago White Sox
The New York Yankees held a lead over the Chicago White Sox on Monday, but it didn't last long.
Aaron Judge came through with an RBI double to left, putting his team on top 1-0 in the top of the first. Giancarlo Stanton, Austin Wells and Gleyber Torres were all unable to advance Judge past second or Juan Soto past third, though, and that wound up being the story of the night for New York.
The Yankees went a respectable 9-for-34 at the plate over the course of the contest, on top of drawing a whopping 11 walks. With an on-base percentage of .444, one would figure that New York came out on top against the worst team in baseball, or at the very least competed in a shootout.
Instead, the Yankees went just 2-for-18 with runners in scoring position, stranding 16 men on base. Their only run after Judge's first inning double came on an RBI single by Anthony Volpe in the top of the fifth.
It marked just the seventh time in American League history that a team reached base 20-plus times but scored less than three runs in a nine-inning game, per TSN's StatsCentre.
The feat had not been achieved since the Detroit Tigers did so against the Philadelphia Athletics in 1931. The Yankees did so once in franchise history, also against the A's back in 1912.
New York's pitching staff, meanwhile, was unable to stifle the league's most anemic offense, starting with AL Rookie of the Year contender Luis Gil giving up four earned runs in 4.0 innings of work. Tim Hill slowed the bleeding by allowing one earned in 2.1 innings, but things took a turn for the worse when Enyel De Los Santos gave up seven earned across just 1.2 frames.
As a result, the first-place Yankees lost to the last-place White Sox by a score of 12-2. It marked the most runs Chicago had scored all season, as the team still ranks last in all of MLB in both runs and OPS.
The Yankees and White Sox are scheduled to face off again at 8:10 p.m. ET on Tuesday.
New York now trails the Baltimore Orioles by 0.5 games in the race for the AL East crown.
Follow Fastball on FanNation on social media
Continue to follow our FanNation on SI coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following us on Twitter @FastballFN.
You can also follow Sam Connon on Twitter @SamConnon.