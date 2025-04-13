NL West Powerhouses Continue to Make MLB History By Dominating Standings
Just over two weeks into the 2025 regular season, the NL West is standing head and shoulders above the rest.
The San Diego Padres and their dominant pitching staff sit in first place in the division, while the reigning World Series champion Los Angeles Dodgers are tied for second alongside the San Francisco Giants. Prior to Saturday's slate, they were the only three teams in the league that had reached 10 wins.
Per MLB.com's Sarah Langs, it marked the first time in the 57 years of the Divisional Era that the only three teams with 10-plus wins entering a day of action all came from the same division.
The Chicago Cubs crashed the double-digit win party by blowing out the Dodgers 16-0 on Saturday, but the three best winning percentages in baseball still belong to the top-three teams in the NL West. Even the fourth-place Arizona Diamondbacks are only one spot out of the third NL Wild Card spot, tied alongside the Milwaukee Brewers 1.5 games behind the Philadelphia Phillies.
