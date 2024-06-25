Philadelphia Phillies Become Only Third Team Since 1901 to Accomplish This Feat
The Philadelphia Phillies beat the Detroit Tigers 8-1 on Monday night at Comerica Park in one of the wildest games you'll ever see.
First, the Phillies turned a triple play that hadn't happened in a century and then the Phillies' offense did something rarely done over the last 123 years too.
Per Baseball Reference:
Today the #Phillies became only the 3rd team since 1901 to record 15+ hits and strike out 17+ times in a non-extra innings game.
In the game, four different Phillies had multi-hit games while four Phillies also had multi-strikeout games. Brandon Marsh had four strikeouts as part of an 0-for-5 effort.
After the win, the Phillies are 52-26 and they own the best record in the National League. After getting to the World Series and NLCS in consecutive seasons, Philly is trying to break the door down and win their first title since the 2008 season.
They have a roster good enough to do it and also have a very aggressive President of Baseball Operations in Dave Dombrowski who should be willing to conjure up something at the trade deadline as well.
On the other side, the loss dropped the Tigers to 36-42 on the year. They are in fourth place in the American League Central, which is disappointing given their acquisitions of Mark Canha, Kenta Maeda and Jack Flaherty in the offseason, as well as their stable of homegrown prospects that just haven't fully popped yet.
The two teams will play again on Tuesday night at 6:40 p.m. ET.
