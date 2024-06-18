Kyle Schwarber Dominates June Like Almost No One Has Ever Dominated a Month in History

Fastball

Kyle Schwarber of the Philadelphia Phillies continued his career-long domination of the month of June on Monday night, hitting two more homers as the Phillies rolled the San Diego Padres. In fact, almost no one in baseball history has owned a month like Schwarber owns June.

Philadelphia Phillies designated hitter Kyle Schwarber (12) scores a run on Philadelphia Phillies third baseman Alec Bohm (not pictured) RBI single against the Baltimore Orioles during the fifth inning at Oriole Park at Camden Yards on June 16. / Gregory Fisher-USA TODAY Sports
The Philadelphia Phillies rolled over the San Diego Padres on Monday night, winning by a lopsided margin of 9-2 at Citizens Bank Park.

With the win, the Phillies are now 48-24 on the year. San Diego dropped to 37-39 after the loss. In the win, Kyle Schwarber stayed hot for Philly, going 2-for-3 with two homers, two runs scored and four RBI. He is now hitting .253 with an .830 OPS. He has 16 homers and 47 RBI.

Throughout his entire career, Schwarber has been known as a great hitter during the month of June. In fact, nearly no one in history has ever dominated a month like he has dominated June.

According to Sarah Langs of MLB.com:

fewest career games to 60 HR in calendar month:

Juan Gonzalez August: 167
Kyle Schwarber June: 172

h/t @PhilliesNotes

The 31-year-old now has 262 career homers and 595 RBI. He's in his 10th year in the big leagues with the Chicago Cubs, Washington Nationals, Boston Red Sox and Phillies. He helped the Cubs win the 2016 World Series and helped the Phillies advance to the World Series in 2022 and the NLCS in 2023.

With the best record in the National League, Philly is primed to get back to the World Series again. They haven't won a World Series since 2008

The two teams will play again on Tuesday night with the first pitch coming at 6:40 p.m. ET. Michael King will go for San Diego while Aaron Nola will toe the rubber for Philly.

King is 5-4 while Nola is 8-3.

