Philadelphia Phillies Outfielder Ties Team History with Late-Game Heroics
The Philadelphia Phillies rallied to beat the Atlanta Braves on Sunday night by a score of 3-2. With the win, the Phillies are 81-56 while the Braves are 74-63. The Phillies lead the National League East by 7.0 games and are battling with the Los Angeles Dodgers and Milwaukee Brewers for the best record in the NL.
The Phillies trailed 2-0 in the bottom of the sixth before tying the game and then ultimately won it in the bottom of the 11th on a walk-off single by outfielder Nick Castellanos.
Walk-offs are something that Castellanos has made a habit of this season, according to Sarah Langs of MLB.com:
Nick Castellanos now has 4 walk-off RBI this season, tied for most by a Phillies player in a season since RBI official (1920), with:
2021 Jean Segura
1985 Juan Samuel
1970 Tony Taylor
h/t @EliasSports
Castellanos went 2-for-5 in the win, registering all three RBI. For the season, the 32-year-old is hitting .249 with 19 homers and 76 RBI. He's got five stolen bases and a .724 OPS.
Castellanos is in the 12th year of his career with the Detroit Tigers, Cincinnati Reds, Chicago Cubs and Phillies. He's got 229 career homers and 838 RBI. He's a .273 hitter for his life.
The Phillies will be off on the Labor Day holiday before taking on the Toronto Blue Jays on Tuesday night at Rogers Centre.
First pitch is set for 7:07 p.m. ET as Tyler Phillips (PHI) pitches against veteran right-hander Chris Bassitt.
Phillips is 4-1 with a 5.50 ERA while Bassitt is 9-13 with a 4.27.
