Philadelphia Phillies Star Moving Up Historic List Among Shortstops After Big Night
The Philadelphia Phillies took Game 1 of a big divisional series on Friday night by beating the Atlanta Braves 8-6 at Truist Park in Atlanta.
The win moves the Phillies to a league-best 58-30 and drops the Braves to 47-39. The Phillies now lead Atlanta by 10.0 games in the National League East.
Part of the reason for the Phillies win was the two-homer performance of Trea Turner. The shortstop went 2-for-5 with four RBI. After spendin some time on the injured list, he now has seven homers this season.
The performance also helped him continue to climb an impressive list in shortstop history, per @StatsCentre:
Most career multi-home run games as a shortstop in the National League:
24- Ernie Banks
18- Trevor Story
15- Hanley Ramirez
12- Trea Turner (Bashing 2 in his win over the Braves on Friday night)
11- Barry Larkin
11- Troy Tulowitzki
10- Corey Seager
9- Three others tied
Considering that list is filled with Hall of Famers and All-Stars, that's very impressive company for Turner to be with. The 31-year-old is hitting .341 for the Phillies with the seven homers, 22 RBI and 11 stolen base. He's posted an OPS of .896.
An All-Star, a batting champion and a World Series champion (2019), Turner is a driving force in the Phillies lineup. With Bryce Harper and Kyle Schwarber currently on the injured list, nights like this are even more meaningful.
The two teams will play again on Saturday night with first pitch coming at 7:15 p.m. ET. Ranger Suarez (PHI) gets the ball against Spencer Schwellenbach.
