Philadelphia Phillies Star Moving Up Historic List Among Shortstops After Big Night

After a multi-homer night on Friday, Philadelphia Phillies shortstop Trea Turner is moving up an impressive all-time list among shortstops.

Brady Farkas

Philadelphia Phillies shortstop Trea Turner (7) hits a two-run home run against the Atlanta Braves in the sixth inning at Truist Park on July 5.
Philadelphia Phillies shortstop Trea Turner (7) hits a two-run home run against the Atlanta Braves in the sixth inning at Truist Park on July 5. / Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

The Philadelphia Phillies took Game 1 of a big divisional series on Friday night by beating the Atlanta Braves 8-6 at Truist Park in Atlanta.

The win moves the Phillies to a league-best 58-30 and drops the Braves to 47-39. The Phillies now lead Atlanta by 10.0 games in the National League East.

Part of the reason for the Phillies win was the two-homer performance of Trea Turner. The shortstop went 2-for-5 with four RBI. After spendin some time on the injured list, he now has seven homers this season.

The performance also helped him continue to climb an impressive list in shortstop history, per @StatsCentre:

Most career multi-home run games as a shortstop in the National League:
24- Ernie Banks
18- Trevor Story
15- Hanley Ramirez
12- Trea Turner (Bashing 2 in his win over the Braves on Friday night)
11- Barry Larkin
11- Troy Tulowitzki
10- Corey Seager
9- Three others tied

Considering that list is filled with Hall of Famers and All-Stars, that's very impressive company for Turner to be with. The 31-year-old is hitting .341 for the Phillies with the seven homers, 22 RBI and 11 stolen base. He's posted an OPS of .896.

An All-Star, a batting champion and a World Series champion (2019), Turner is a driving force in the Phillies lineup. With Bryce Harper and Kyle Schwarber currently on the injured list, nights like this are even more meaningful.

The two teams will play again on Saturday night with first pitch coming at 7:15 p.m. ET. Ranger Suarez (PHI) gets the ball against Spencer Schwellenbach.

Published
Brady Farkas

BRADY FARKAS

Brady Farkas is a baseball writer for Fastball on Sports Illustrated/FanNation and the host of 'The Payoff Pitch' podcast which can be found on Apple Podcasts and Spotify. Videos on baseball also posted to YouTube. Brady has spent nearly a decade in sports talk radio and is a graduate of Oswego State University. You can follow him on Twitter @WDEVRadioBrady. 

