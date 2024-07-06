Philadelphia Phillies Star Moving Up Historic List Among Shortstops After Big Night

Most career multi-home run games as a shortstop in the National League:

24- Ernie Banks

18- Trevor Story

15- Hanley Ramirez

12- Trea Turner (Bashing 2 in his @Phillies win over the Braves on Friday night)

11- Barry Larkin

11- Troy Tulowitzki

10- Corey Seager

9- Three others tied pic.twitter.com/F6v3YsOopV