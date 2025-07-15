Pirates Ace Paul Skenes Joins Historic Company With Consecutive All-Star Game Starts
Just over a year into his big league career, Paul Skenes has etched his name into the history books right alongside a handful of hall of famers.
The Pittsburgh Pirates' 23-year-old ace was named an All-Star for the second straight season in 2025. And, for the second year in a row, he was selected to serve as the starting pitcher for the National League.
As noted by Underdog MLB, Skenes is one of five NL pitchers ever to make back-to-back starts in the All-Star Game. Max Scherzer did so most recently, back in 2017 and 2018.
Before Scherzer, Randy Johnson accomplished the feat in 2001, while Greg Maddux did it in 1997 and 1998. Tom Glavine was the first member of the club, starting for the NL in 1991 and 1992.
Skenes was just two months into his MLB career when he made his All-Star debut in 2024. He proceeded to go 11-3 with a 1.96 ERA, 0.947 WHIP, 11.5 strikeouts per nine innings and a 5.9 WAR on the season, winning NL Rookie of the Year and placing third in NL Cy Young voting.
This time around, Skenes has been a part of the Pirates' big league rotation since Opening Day. A lack of run support has his record at 4-8 at the break, but he still boasts a 2.01 ERA, 0.926 WHIP, 9.7 strikeouts per nine innings and a 4.7 WAR through 20 starts.
Skenes allowed one walk, zero hits and zero runs in 1.0 inning at the 2024 MLB All-Star Game in Arlington, Texas. In one career start at Truist Park, the righty gave up six hits, two walks and one earned run with nine strikeouts in 6.0 innings.
First pitch from Atlanta is scheduled for 8 p.m. ET.
