Braves Fans Give Dodgers 1B Freddie Freeman Warm Welcome at All-Star Game Red Carpet
It has been a few years since Freddie Freeman called Atlanta home, but the Los Angeles Dodgers first baseman still has plenty of supporters in Cobb County.
Freeman was back in town for the 2025 MLB All-Star Game at Truist Park, having earned his ninth career nod to the Midsummer Classic. Prior to the much-anticipated exhibition contest, Freeman walked down the red carpet with his wife and three kids.
Atlanta Braves fans gave the 35-year-old slugger a warm welcome, chanting "Freddie" as he soaked in the moment with his family.
The Braves selected Freeman – a Southern California native – in the second round of the 2007 MLB Draft. He remained with the organization for nearly 15 years, winning NL MVP in 2020 and guiding Atlanta to a World Series title in 2021.
Freeman ultimately left as a free agent in 2022, inking a six-year, $162 million contract with the Dodgers. He remained a perennial MVP contender in Los Angeles, then helped his second club win a World Series championship of their own in 2024.
Across 12 seasons in a Braves uniform, Freeman hit .295 with an .893 OPS. He is a .312 hitter with a .908 OPS through four seasons with the Dodgers.
Freeman is set to start at first base and bat cleanup for the NL on Tuesday night. First pitch is scheduled for 8 p.m. ET.
Related MLB Stories
- SALARY CAP DEBATE: Even with the payroll gap between big market and small market teams growing, the head of the MLB Players Association made it clear where he stands on a salary cap. CLICK HERE
- SKENES VS. SKUBAL: The 2025 MLB All-Star Game is designed to spotlight the biggest names in baseball, making Pittsburgh Pirates righty Paul Skenes and Detroit Tigers lefty Tarik Skubal perfect starting pitcher options. CLICK HERE
- CRUZ MISSILE: Minutes after Washington Nationals star James Wood opened up the 2025 Home Run Derby with a 486-foot bomb, Pittsburgh Pirates outfielder star Oneil Cruz crushed one 513 feet. CLICK HERE
Follow Fastball On SI on social media
Continue to follow our Fastball On SI coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following us on Twitter @FastballFN.
You can also follow Sam Connon on Twitter @SamConnon.