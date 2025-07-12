Pittsburgh Pirates Ace Paul Skenes on Verge of Painfully Historic Turnaround
Paul Skenes has been just as dominant in 2025 as he was in 2024, but his individual production hasn't led to many wins for the struggling Pittsburgh Pirates.
The 23-year-old right-hander lasted 5.0 innings against the Minnesota Twins on Friday, giving up five hits, zero walks and two earned runs while recording six strikeouts. The Pirates provided just one run of support, though, and went on to lose 2-1.
That dropped Skenes to 4-8 on the season, but that record hardly reflects his 2.01 ERA, 2.41 FIP, 213 ERA+ and 4.8 WAR, all of which lead either the National League. Heading into the All-Star break last season, the former No. 1 overall pick was 6-0 with a 1.90 ERA, 2.58 FIP, 216 ERA+ and 3.2 WAR.
Skenes started for the NL in last year's All-Star Game, and he could very well fill the same role in 2025, in spite of his losing record.
According to OptaSTATS, Skenes' 6-0 record entering the break last year was the best ever by a pitcher who started the All-Star Game. His 4-8 record this year would be the worst ever, should NL manager Dave Roberts peg him as his starter.
Skenes may need a bit more help from his offense if he is going to finish top-three in NL Cy Young voting again this year, and he doesn't have NL Rookie of the Year honors to look forward to this time around either.
Run support and the win column won't matter too much the next time Skenes takes the mound, though, since it will be in an exhibition setting in Atlanta on Tuesday.
