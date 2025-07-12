Pittsburgh Pirates Ace Paul Skenes on Verge of Painfully Historic Turnaround

Paul Skenes was 6-0 entering the break in 2024.



That's the best record at the break by a pitcher who started the ASG.



Skenes is 4-8 entering the break in 2025.



That would be the worst record at the break by a pitcher who started the ASG.



His ERA barely changed (1.90 vs 2.01). pic.twitter.com/NF6pvnLFSd