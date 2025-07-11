Former Washington Nationals GM Mike Rizzo Promises to Buy Beer For DC Fans

Fastball

While Mike Rizzo wrote a heartfelt note to Washington Nationals fans after getting fired this week, the architect of the 2019 World Series squad had one more parting gift up his sleeve.

Washington, DC, USA; Washington Nationals general manager Mike Rizzo waves while holding the championship trophy during the Nationals' World Series championship parade on the National Mall. / Geoff Burke-Imagn Images
The Washington Nationals dismissed Mike Rizzo as their general manager on Sunday, but the longtime executive is leaving the organization with his head held high.

Rizzo posted a heartfelt note to fans Friday on Instagram, thanking them for their support over the years. He headed up the front office for 17 seasons, after all, leading the organization to five playoff appearances and their first World Series title.

"It's been an incredible ride," Rizzo wrote. "The wins, the losses, the championships, the celebrations and everything in-between, it has been an honor to be President and General Manager of your Washington Nationals."

Rizzo continued to endear himself to the fanbase on his way out, announcing that the first round of beers at both Penn Quarter Sports Tavern and Walter’s Sports Bar would be on him Monday night. The "Round of Riz" will be available between 5 and 7 p.m. ET, in the leadup to the T-Mobile Home Run Derby.

Rizzo was sent packing alongside manager Dave Martinez, who also headed up the 2019 championship squad. Washington hasn't had a winning season since then, boasting the second-worst record in MLB over the last six years.

