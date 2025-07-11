Former Washington Nationals GM Mike Rizzo Promises to Buy Beer For DC Fans
The Washington Nationals dismissed Mike Rizzo as their general manager on Sunday, but the longtime executive is leaving the organization with his head held high.
Rizzo posted a heartfelt note to fans Friday on Instagram, thanking them for their support over the years. He headed up the front office for 17 seasons, after all, leading the organization to five playoff appearances and their first World Series title.
"It's been an incredible ride," Rizzo wrote. "The wins, the losses, the championships, the celebrations and everything in-between, it has been an honor to be President and General Manager of your Washington Nationals."
Rizzo continued to endear himself to the fanbase on his way out, announcing that the first round of beers at both Penn Quarter Sports Tavern and Walter’s Sports Bar would be on him Monday night. The "Round of Riz" will be available between 5 and 7 p.m. ET, in the leadup to the T-Mobile Home Run Derby.
Rizzo was sent packing alongside manager Dave Martinez, who also headed up the 2019 championship squad. Washington hasn't had a winning season since then, boasting the second-worst record in MLB over the last six years.
Related MLB Stories
- SKUBAL ON A TEAR: Tarik Skubal has been virtually spotless at home so far in 2025, dominating to the point that the Detroit Tigers lefty stands alone in the MLB history books. CLICK HERE
- WILD NYY COMEBACK: After overcoming six hitless innings against the San Diego Padres on May 7, the New York Yankees bounced back from seven hitless innings against the Seattle Mariners on Thursday. CLICK HERE
- PCA MAKES HISTORY: Pete Crow-Armstrong hit two home runs in the Chicago Cubs' win over the Minnesota Twins on Thursday, marking his fifth multi-home run game of the season. CLICK HERE
Follow Fastball On SI on social media
Continue to follow our Fastball On SI coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following us on Twitter @FastballFN.
You can also follow Sam Connon on Twitter @SamConnon.