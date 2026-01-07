Eugenio Suárez Predicted To Bolt From Mariners For Deal With NL Club

The Seattle Mariners were one of the best teams in the league last season, but they fell short of the World Series. Seattle lost to the Toronto Blue Jays in the American League Championship Series. But they were only able to get that far because of their aggressiveness at the trade deadline.

At the deadline, the Mariners added Josh Naylor and Eugenio Suárez in a pair of trades with the Arizona Diamondbacks. Both of these stars helped the Mariners get to the postseason and beyond, but their contracts expired at the end of the season.

Naylor opted to re-sign with the Mariners shortly after the season ended, but Suárez remains unsigned as of Wednesday.

Will Laws and Nick Selbe of Sports Illustrated predicted Suárez would bolt from the Mariners and sign a deal with the Pittsburgh Pirates in free agency this winter.

Eugenio Suárez would fit perfectly with the Pirates

Oct 17, 2025; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Mariners third baseman Eugenio Suarez (28) celebrates after winning game five of the ALCS round for the 2025 MLB playoffs against the Toronto Blue Jays at T-Mobile Park. Mandatory Credit: Steven Bisig-Imagn Images | Steven Bisig-Imagn Images

"Suárez ranked fifth in the majors with 49 home runs in 2025, but there are quite a few warning signs about the slugger’s longevity," Laws and Selbe wrote. "He’s long been one of the most whiff-prone hitters in the league, his production cratered after a midseason return to the Mariners and his defense is already poor enough that his glove is best kept in his locker.

"All that said, he could make a massive difference in the middle of the lineup on a short-term deal for an offense-starved team like the suddenly active Pirates if everything goes right."

Suárez is one of the best sluggers in baseball right now and the Pirates desperately need to add pop to their lineup. There might not be a better addition for the Pirates than Suárez. He would replace Ke'Bryan Hayes at third base in a big way in Pittsburgh.

The Mariners should be aggressive after Suárez, but it doesn't seem like they're going to end up landing him. There are plenty of suitors for the slugger, but the Pirates might be the best possible fit. If Pittsburgh is willing to put up the money to sign him, a deal could come together in the coming weeks.

