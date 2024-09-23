Pittsburgh Pirates All-Star Closing Out Historic Rookie Season with a Bang

Paul Skenes: 1.99 ERA, 0.96 WHIP



only other pitchers with ERA AND WHIP that low in first 22 career starts, since ER official in AL + NL (1913), min 100 IP:



1963 Gary Peters

1913-17 Ferdie Schupp

1913-14 Doc Ayers https://t.co/neL1gKk066