Fastball

Pittsburgh Pirates Leadoff Hitters Combine For Historically Productive Weekend

Liover Peguero and Spencer Horwitz handed leadoff duties for the Pittsburgh Pirates against the Colorado Rockies on Saturday and Sunday, mashing their way into the record books.

Sam Connon

San Francisco, California, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates first baseman Spencer Horwitz (2) runs to third base against the San Francisco Giants in the seventh inning at Oracle Park.
San Francisco, California, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates first baseman Spencer Horwitz (2) runs to third base against the San Francisco Giants in the seventh inning at Oracle Park. / Eakin Howard-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Pittsburgh Pirates came out of the gates firing on all cylinders this weekend in Denver.

Even though they lost in historic fashion Friday, they still took a 9-0 lead over the Colorado Rockies in the first inning. Pittsburgh went up 1-0 again Saturday thanks to a leadoff home run by Liover Peguero, who finished the contest with three home runs and five RBIs.

Colorado took game two, as well, since Peguero accounted for Pittsburgh's entire offense in the eventual 8-5 loss. The Pirates managed to avoid the sweep Sunday, though, after slotting Spencer Horwitz in as their leadoff man in the finale.

Horwitz hit two home runs and a double, racking up six RBIs en route to his team's 9-5 win.

According to OptaSTATS, the Pirates became the first MLB team to get five-plus RBIs from their leadoff hitter in back-to-back games since RBIs became an official stat in 1920. Only one other team – the 2024 Los Angeles Dodgers – has received 11 RBIs out of the leadoff spot in a two-game span.

Peguero has now appeared in 12 big league games this season, batting .265 with a .953 OPS and 0.5 WAR. Horwitz, on the other hand, is batting .259 with a .726 OPS and 0.5 WAR through 61 games.

The shortstop and first baseman will return to action Monday, when the Pirates host the San Francisco Giants for the start of a three-game series at PNC Park. First pitch is scheduled for 6:40 p.m. ET.

Related MLB Stories

  • ROCKIES ROOKIE MASHING: Warming Bernabel has exploded out of the gates with the Colorado Rockies, reaching historic new heights against the Pittsburgh Pirates this weekend. CLICK HERE
  • MIA-HOU TRADE: John Rooney is set to make his MLB debut after getting poached off the Miami Marlins' Triple-A roster by the Houston Astros in a late-breaking move Sunday. CLICK HERE
  • MIZ HITS IL: Instead of taking the mound against the Washington Nationals as scheduled on Sunday, Jacob Misiorowski was sidelined for two weeks. CLICK HERE

Follow Fastball On SI on social media

Continue to follow our Fastball On SI coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following us on Twitter @FastballFN.

You can also follow Sam Connon on Twitter @SamConnon.

Published
Sam Connon
SAM CONNON

Sam Connon is a staff writer covering baseball for “Fastball on SI.’’ He previously covered UCLA Athletics for On SI’s All Bruins site, and is a UCLA graduate, with his work there as a sports columnist receiving awards from the College Media Association and Society of Professional Journalists. Connon also wrote for On SI’s New England Patriots site, Patriots Country, and he was on the Patriots and Boston Red Sox beats at Prime Time Sports Talk. Sam lives in Boston.

Home/History