Milwaukee Brewers Rookie Sensation Lands on Injured List With Tibia Contusion
The Milwaukee Brewers have placed right-handed pitcher Jacob Misiorowski on the 15-day injured list with a left tibia contusion, retroactive to July 31, the team announced Sunday morning.
Misiorowski was slated to start the Brewers' series finale against the Washington Nationals on Sunday. Instead, fellow rookie Logan Henderson was recalled from Triple-A Nashville to fill the role.
Misiorowski is 4-1 with a 2.70 ERA, 0.960 WHIP, 12.7 strikeouts per nine innings and a 1.0 WAR through seven MLB starts. He was ranked as the No. 4 prospect in Milwaukee's farm system and the No. 65 prospect in baseball when he got called up for the first time in June.
Thanks to his record-breaking fastball and historic dominance right out of the gates, the 6-foot-7 23-year-old earned a spot in the All-Star Game earlier this month.
Misiorowski last took the mound on July 28, racking up seven strikeouts in a no decision against the Chicago Cubs. He now won't be eligible to return to the mound until Aug. 15, when the Brewers open a series with the Cincinnati Reds.
As for their finale with the Nationals on Sunday, first pitch is scheduled for 1:35 p.m. ET.
