Pittsburgh Pirates' Paul Skenes Baffles Again, Joins Another Historic Pitching Group

most strikeouts in 1st 8 career app (since at least 1901):



1955 Herb Score: 77

1983 Jose DeLeon: 73

1998 Kerry Wood: 72

2010 Stephen Strasburg: 68

2014 Masahiro Tanaka: 66

1966-68 Nolan Ryan: 64

2024 Paul Skenes: 61