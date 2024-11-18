Pittsburgh Pirates' Paul Skenes Wins National League Rookie of the Year, Makes Rare History

No. 1 overall picks to win Rookie of the Year:



2024 Paul Skenes (drafted 2023)

2015 Carlos Correa (drafted 2012)

2012 Bryce Harper (drafted 2010)

1983 Darryl Strawberry (drafted 1980)

1978 Bob Horner (drafted 1978)

