Pirates’ Andrew Heaney Joins Exclusive List of Veteran Lefties Who Shut Down Yankees
Andrew Heaney is the old man in the Pittsburgh Pirates' star-studded starting rotation, and he made history out of that trait on Sunday.
The 33-year-old left-hander took the mound in the Pirates' series finale against the New York Yankees, immediately giving up an RBI double in the top of the first inning. Heaney got things under control from there, though, ultimately turning in quite the gem.
Heaney notched a 1-2-3 second frame before giving up one hit in the third, another in the fourth and one more in the fifth. The only baserunner in the sixth got on board via a walk, while Heaney added another strikeout in a perfect seventh frame.
By the time he got the hook, Heaney had allowed just five hits, one walk and one run in 7.0 innings of work, racking up 10 strikeouts along the way.
According to Underdog Fantasy’s Justin Havens, Heaney became the fourth-oldest left-handed pitcher ever to post a 10-strikeout game against the Yankees with one or fewer walks. Randy Johnson, Jamie Moyer, Lefty Grove and Eddie Plank are the only players above him on that exclusive list.
Heaney got stuck with a no-decision after the Pirates' bullpen blew a three-run lead in the ninth, but Pittsburgh still snatched the win thanks to a walk-off single from Tommy Pham in the 11th.
Two starts into his 12th MLB season, Heaney boasts a 1.50 ERA, 0.917 WHIP and 0.6 WAR with 9.0 strikeouts per nine innings. It marks quite the turnaround from his showing in spring training, when he went 0-3 with a 9.49 ERA, 1.865 WHIP and 5.1 strikeouts per nine innings after signing a one-year, $5.25 million contract with the Pirates.
Related MLB Stories
- DEVERS' HISTORIC RESURGENCE: Rafael Devers was looking like a shell of himself through the first few games of the 2025 regular season, but the Boston Red Sox star has exploded as of late. CLICK HERE
- JAYS, VLADDY AGREE TO DEAL: Vladimir Guerrero Jr. won't be hitting free agency after all, as the Blue Jays have reportedly locked up the face of their franchise for the next 14 years. CLICK HERE
- BREGMAN MAKES HIMSELF AT HOME: Alex Bregman enjoyed his first home series as a member of the Red Sox, climbing up the all-time leaderboards in a blowout win over the Cardinals. CLICK HERE
Follow Fastball On SI on social media
Continue to follow our Fastball On SI coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following us on Twitter @FastballFN.
You can also follow Sam Connon on Twitter @SamConnon.