Boston Red Sox Star Alex Bregman Continues Historic Dominance at Fenway Park

Alex Bregman enjoyed his first home series as a member of the Boston Red Sox, climbing up the all-time leaderboards in a blowout win over the St. Louis Cardinals.

Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Red Sox third baseman Alex Bregman (2) runs the bases after hitting a three-run home run against the St. Louis Cardinals during the third inning at Fenway Park.
Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Red Sox third baseman Alex Bregman (2) runs the bases after hitting a three-run home run against the St. Louis Cardinals during the third inning at Fenway Park. / Eric Canha-Imagn Images
After sneaking past the St. Louis Cardinals in an extra-inning, walk-off win Sunday afternoon, the Boston Red Sox ran away with a blowout victory in the series finale the very same evening.

Unsurprisingly, Alex Bregman played a big part in the offensive explosion.

Bregman finished the contest 4-for-5 with six RBIs, all while Boston went on to win 18-7. He hit his second home run in a Red Sox uniform in the bottom of the third inning, crushing a 411-foot bomb to center to go along with his two doubles.

Game two of Sunday's doubleheader marked Bregman's 24th career game at Fenway Park, dating back to his time with the Houston Astros. In that limited sample size, the 31-year-old third baseman has already racked up 20 extra-base hits.

According to MLB.com's Sarah Langs, that is good for the second-most by any player in their first 24 career games at Fenway Park. Travis Hafner still owns the record with 21, while Joe Carter, Tony Oliva and Ken Keltner have been bumped to third with 19 apiece.

The Red Sox signed Bregman to a three-year, $120 million contract in February. That gave Boston the right-handed hitter it needed to spice up a lefty-heavy lineup, and it just so happened to be one that had feasted at their home stadium for years.

Bregman, a two-time All-Star, two-time World Series champion and one-time Gold Glove winner, is batting .341 with a .974 OPS through 10 games this regular season.

The Red Sox are set to continue their homestand on Monday when the Toronto Blue Jays arrive for the first of four games at Fenway. First pitch for the series opener is scheduled for 6:45 p.m. ET.

