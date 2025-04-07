Toronto Blue Jays, Vladimir Guerrero Jr. Reportedly Agree to $500 Million Extension
The Toronto Blue Jays and first baseman Vladimir Guerrero Jr. have agreed to a 14-year, $500 million contract extension, The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal reported late Sunday night.
Guerrero, 26, previously told the Blue Jays that if he did not sign a new deal before reporting to spring training on Feb. 18, he would enter free agency in November. It appears that he was willing to budge on his self-imposed deadline, though, cashing in on a historic payday in the process.
The contract is still pending a physical, per Rosenthal.
Guerrero reportedly rejected a similar deal this past offseason – one that was worth $500 million on paper, but featured salary deferrals that brought the current-day value down between $400 million and $450 million.
The offer Guerrero wound up accepting did not include any deferrals, according to Rosenthal, making it the second-largest contract in MLB history only behind the $765 million deal Juan Soto signed with the New York Mets in December. Shohei Ohtani's contract with the Los Angeles Dodgers may be worth $700 million in total, but the deferrals resulted in the present-day value falling to $460.8 million.
Prior to Sunday, the largest contract the Blue Jays had ever given out was the six-year, $150 million deal that George Springer signed in 2021. They had shown a willingness to spend over the past few winters, though, splurging on Anthony Santander, Andrés Giménez, Max Scherzer and Alejandro Kirk after failing to seal the deal with Ohtani, Soto, Corbin Burnes and others.
Guerrero hit .323 with 30 home runs, 44 doubles, 103 RBIs, a .940 OPS and 6.2 WAR in 2024. He made his fourth straight All-Star appearance, made the All-MLB First Team for the second time and won his second career Silver Slugger, all while finishing sixth in AL MVP voting.
Toronto will now have Guerrero under contract through his age-39 season, which could very well make him a Blue Jay for life. By the time his contract runs out, it will have been 24 years since he joined the organization.
Related MLB Stories
- EDWARDS MANAGING KNEE INJURY: Xavier Edwards aggravated an issue in his right knee on Saturday, causing the Marlins to bench their speedy young shortstop for Sunday's game against the Braves. CLICK HERE
- NL WEST DOMINATING: The Los Angeles Dodgers, San Francisco Giants and San Diego Padres are each off to red-hot starts this regular season, achieving a feat never seen in the divisional era. CLICK HERE
- TEAMS WANT ALCÁNTARA: Despite months of rumors and cutting payroll, the Miami Marlins apparently aren't interested in trading away former Cy Young winner Sandy Alcántara this season. CLICK HERE
Follow Fastball On SI on social media
Continue to follow our Fastball On SI coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following us on Twitter @FastballFN.
You can also follow Sam Connon on Twitter @SamConnon.