Pittsburgh Pirates' Paul Skenes Extends Historic Rookie Campaign Despite Loss
Even as the Pittsburgh Pirates dropped their series finale against the Arizona Diamondbacks on Sunday, rookie sensation Paul Skenes found a way to make history.
The right-hander got through five innings without allowing a run, although he did have to work his way out of a two-man jam in the top of the second. Diamondbacks right fielder Corbin Carroll turned the tides in the top of the sixth, however, leading things off with a triple to right.
An RBI groundout from Ketel Marte, a single from Joc Pederson and a walk from Josh Bell were enough to chase Skenes off the mound, and he got charged with another earned run when reliever Hunter Stratton gave up an RBI single to Jake McCarthy.
Skenes ended the day with four strikeouts and three walks, giving up five hits and two earned runs in 5.1 innings. And while the Pirates led 4-2 through six innings, it was the Diamondbacks who stormed back to win 6-5.
Still, Skenes remains 6-1 with a 1.99 ERA, 0.942 WHIP, 107 strikeouts and a 3.8 WAR since making his MLB debut on May 11, 2024.
According to Underdog Fantasy's Justin Havens, Skenes is one of just three pitchers in MLB history to boast 100-plus strikeouts and a sub-2.00 ERA through 14 career starts in a single season. The only players to hit both marks prior to Skenes were Hideo Nomo in 1995 and Masahiro Tanaka in 2014.
Skenes, 22, made history when he started the All-Star Game for the National League last month. The No. 1 overall pick from the 2023 MLB Draft also has the second highest WAR of any NL pitcher this year, despite spending the first six weeks of the season in the minors.
The Pirates open up a series against the San Diego Padres on Tuesday, but Skenes won't see the mound again until they face the Los Angeles Dodgers on the road next weekend.
Follow Fastball on FanNation on social media
Continue to follow our FanNation on SI coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following us on Twitter @FastballFN.
You can also follow Sam Connon on Twitter @SamConnon.