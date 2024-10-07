San Diego Padres Catcher Kyle Higashioka Goes Deep Again, Ties MLB Postseason Record
Kyle Higashioka had a career year with the San Diego Padres in 2024, and now he has added to it with a historic run to open the playoffs.
Higashioka was 0-for-3 when he stepped up to the plate with one out in the top of the ninth inning Sunday night against the Los Angeles Dodgers. The veteran catcher then helped put Game 2 of the NLDS on ice by joining in on the Padres' home run parade, crushing a solo shot that just cleared the fence in left-center.
It marked Higashioka's third home run of October, just four games into San Diego's postseason run. He also hit homers in Games 1 and 2 of the NL Wild Card Series against the Atlanta Braves last week.
According to MLB.com's Sarah Langs, Higashioka is the second catcher to homer in at least three of his team's first four games of a single postseason. The only other player at his position to achieve the feat is Bengie Molina, who did so with the Los Angeles Angels in 2005.
Higashioka is now batting .364 with three home runs, four RBI and a 1.658 OPS so far in the 2024 postseason. Prior to this week, he was a .192 hitter with one home run, two RBI and a .558 OPS in nine career playoff appearances.
San Diego acquired Higashioka from the New York Yankees last December, taking him back as part of the blockbuster Juan Soto trade.
Higashioka, coming off three consecutive seasons with exactly 10 home runs, hit 17 with the Padres in 2024. The 34-year-old was a .220 hitter with 45 RBI, a .739 OPS and a 1.4 WAR in the regular season, ultimately overtaking Luis Campusano as San Diego's primary starting catcher.
The Padres have gone with Higashioka behind the dish in all but two innings this postseason, and his red-hot bat will make him hard to bench moving forward.
Game 3 of the hated NLDS showdown between the Padres and Dodgers is scheduled for Tuesday. First pitch is on the books for 9:08 p.m. ET.
