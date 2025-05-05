San Diego Padres Move Up All-Time Leaderboards With Latest Shutout Effort
Regardless of who has taken the mound for the San Diego Padres this season, they have managed to deal gems.
Stephen Kolek was recalled from Triple-A El Paso to make a start against the Pittsburgh Pirates on Sunday. It marked the righty's first big league outing of the season, as well as his first career MLB start following his 42 relief appearances as a rookie in 2024.
Kolek immediately thrived in his new role, tossing 5.1 innings on the afternoon without giving up a run. All the Pirates were able to get off of him were four hits and two walks, and that didn't change once the bullpen took over either.
Jeremiah Estrada, Adrian Morejon, Wandy Peralta and Jason Adam combined to allow four hits and zero walks in 3.2 innings of work, preserving San Diego's 4-0 lead. The end result was the eighth shutout of the season for the Padres' pitching staff.
According to MLB.com's Sarah Langs, the Padres' eight shutouts are tied for the fourth-most by any team ever through the first 33 games of a regular season.
The 1968 Cleveland Indians own the record with 10, while the 1914 Boston Red Sox and 1876 St. Louis Brown Stockings are tied for second with nine apiece. The Padres join the 1972 Baltimore Orioles, 1969 Chicago Cubs, 1945 Detroit Tigers, 1913 Philadelphia Phillies and 1907 Chicago Cubs in a six-way tie for fourth.
Michael King is the only Padres pitcher who has gone the distance and recorded an individual complete game shutout in 2025. He started one of their combined shutouts as well, something Nick Pivetta has accomplished three times. Randy Vásquez and Kyle Hart filled that role once each, while Dylan Cease has yet to do so.
With such dominant starting pitching, the Padres boast the second-best record in baseball at 22-11.
Pivetta is penciled in as San Diego's starter for Monday's series opener against the New York Yankees, who lead the AL East. First pitch from Yankee Stadium is scheduled for 7:05 p.m. ET.
