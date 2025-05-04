New York Mets Relief Pitcher Danny Young Recommended For Tommy John Surgery
Doctors have officially recommended Tommy John surgery for New York Mets reliever Danny Young, manager Carlos Mendoza told reporters Sunday morning.
Young, 30, last took the mound against the Washington Nationals on April 26. The left-hander hit the 15-day injured list with a left elbow sprain on April 30, the same day Mendoza alluded to the possibility of season-ending surgery.
While Young has yet to decide whether or not he will go under the knife, he was moved to the 60-day injured list Sunday.
Young had a 4.32 ERA, 1.440 WHIP, 14.0 strikeouts per nine innings and a -0.1 WAR through 10 appearances with the Mets this season. He took the mound 42 times in 2024, going 4-1 with a 4.54 ERA, 1.248 WHIP, 11.5 strikeouts per nine innings and a -0.2 WAR.
Before his time in New York, Young had bounced around between the Toronto Blue Jays, Cleveland Indians, Seattle Mariners and Atlanta Braves.
The southpaw is now likely to be out until 2026. He isn't slated to become arbitration-eligible until he 2027 offseason.
As for the Mets, they now have eight pitchers on the injured list, seven of whom are on the 60-day. Young joins A.J. Minter, Brooks Raley, Drew Smith, Christian Scott, Frankie Montas, Sean Manaea and Paul Blackburn as the club's sidelined arms.
